Attorney General Bonta Throws Support Behind Case Challenging Trump Administration’s Illegal Tariffs

Continues fighting on all fronts for businesses and consumers

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today filed an amicus brief in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, a lawsuit challenging the tariffs President Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). In April, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s unlawful use of power to levy tariffs via over a dozen executive orders under IEEPA. In the brief filed today in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom argue that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia was correct in holding that the Trump Administration’s interpretation of its authority under IEEPA is incorrect, that IEEPA’s language does not provide the authority to impose tariffs, and that President Trump’s IEEPA tariffs are unlawful (and that, much like California’s own case, the plaintiffs’ case was properly filed in district court, not the Court of International Trade). The brief urges the Court of Appeals to affirm the District Court’s decision.

“As the country braces for continuous chaos from President Trump’s illegal tariffs, standing united to fight for American consumers and businesses is more important than ever,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today, I urge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to affirm the District Court’s decision that President Trump’s chaotic tariffs are unlawful — not one word in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Trump Administration’s vehicle for these tariffs, authorizes tariffs. These illegal tariffs will affect everything from the cost of essential household items like food and toilet paper to the cost of housing. The tariff chaos is a man-made crisis, and California families and industries will pay the price.”

The case in question involves two family-owned educational-toy companies challenging the Trump Administration’s tariffs under IEEPA. In May, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied the Trump Administration’s motion to transfer the case to the Court of International Trade and instead retained jurisdiction, held that IEEPA does not authorize tariffs and that the Trump Administration’s IEEPA tariffs were unlawful, and granted the plaintiffs’ motion for an injunction. In the brief, Attorney General Bonta agrees and argues that the Court of Appeals should affirm the District Court’s well-reasoned decision.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to challenging the illegal tariffs that threaten California jobs, businesses, and consumers and has held roundtables in San Francisco and Los Angeles to learn about the impact of tariffs on California industry.

On April 16, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s unlawful use of IEEPA to impose tariffs without the consent of Congress. In May, California filed a motion for a preliminary injunction with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to stop the Trump Administration’s illegal tariffs while litigation in its case proceeds and filed an amicus brief in the Court of International Trade in Oregon v. Trump, another case also challenging President Trump’s illegal imposition of tariffs. In June, a judge granted California's request for dismissal to allow the state to appeal its case challenging the Trump Administration’s illegal tariffs after the Administration asked that the case be transferred to the Court of International Trade — a motion that California opposed. The dismissal kept the case in California and allowed California to appeal to the Ninth Circuit. California’s case remains ongoing.

A copy of the amicus brief can be found here.