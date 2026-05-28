Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on New State Law That Strengthens Election Safeguards

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom signing into law Senate Bill (SB) 73. SB 73 was authored by Senators Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) and Tom Umberg (D-Orange County) as well as Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz). The bill takes effect immediately.

“California’s elections are already secure, and SB 73 introduces additional safeguards to enhance their integrity. I commend Governor Newsom and the Legislature for taking action that strengthens public confidence in our democratic process,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Voting is the fundamental right from which all other rights flow, and today we are making clear that election interference or intimidation has no place in our state. With less than a week until Election Day, I continue to encourage Californians to vote early through in-person voting or by dropping off their completed ballots at a ballot drop box or vote center.”

In addition, Attorney General Bonta is sponsoring Assembly Bill (AB) 1664, by Assemblymembers Dr. Corey A. Jackson (D-Moreno Valley) and Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), which improves the tools available to the Attorney General to promptly mitigate any damage associated with the improper search and seizure of election materials. Specifically, AB 1664 would 1) require local agencies and election officials to notify the Attorney General and Secretary of State within one business day after becoming aware of a warrant, subpoena, or active law enforcement investigation pertaining to election records or voting systems, and 2) supplement existing litigation tools by authorizing the Attorney General to intervene in or initiate court proceedings, where appropriate, to challenge warrants or subpoenas on valid legal grounds or seek other relief.

Reminder – USPS Mail Service Changes

Due to changes in the U.S. Postal mail service, in areas outside California’s major coastal cities, a ballot dropped in the U.S. mail on Election Day might be collected too late to be counted. According to a Postal Service spokesperson, “You should never be mailing your ballot on election day.”

Under the U.S. Postal Service’s new process, mail dropped off at post offices and mail collection boxes more than 50 miles from a U.S. Postal Service regional hub is collected the next day, instead of the same day. This means that, in some areas, ballots dropped off at a post office or mail collection box on Election Day won't be postmarked until the day after, making them late. Late ballots are not counted.

See below for alternative ways to ensure your vote is counted:

Drop off your completed ballot at a secure ballot drop box. Ballot drop boxes are open and remain available until Election Day .

. Drop off your completed ballot at a vote center. Select vote centers are currently open, with additional sites opening on Saturday, May 30, and staying open until Election Day.

Vote in-person at a vote center. Select vote centers are currently open, with additional sites opening on Saturday, May 30, and staying open until Election Day.

For a graphic of key election dates, and options for turning in your ballot on Election Day, please see here.