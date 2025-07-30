Montana Digital Academy Launches Frontier Learning Lab: A Bold Step Toward AI- and XR-Powered K–12 Classrooms

MTDA welcomes teachers and explorers to the Froniter Learning Lab!

Statewide initiative delivers real-world tools, ethical guidance, and immersive technology support to help Montana schools prepare students for the future.

The goal isn’t to prescribe a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re here to collaborate with schools, teachers, and communities to make sure Montana students are ready for the frontier ahead.” — Dr. Jason Neiffer

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Montana Digital Academy (MTDA) today announced the launch of the Frontier Learning Lab (FLL), a statewide innovation initiative designed to support Montana schools as they explore and integrate artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), and other emerging technologies into their teaching and learning practices.Fueled by funding from the 2025 Montana Legislature and built upon MTDA’s leadership in digital learning, the Frontier Learning Lab aims to equip educators and students with the skills, confidence, and ethical frameworks necessary to navigate a rapidly evolving digital world.“This isn’t about flashy tech or trends,” said Dr. Jason Neiffer, Executive Director of MTDA. “It’s about putting practical, powerful tools into the hands of educators who want to prepare students not just for what’s now, but for what’s next. Our team excels at pulling out the signal from noise, and we are excited to do that with these fast-moving technologies.”What the Frontier Learning Lab Offers:-A flexible, year-round professional learning model for educators with regional and statewide workshops, flexible learning that leads to credentials, webinars, and peer-to-peer support.-A first-of-its-kind "AI Help Desk" to support K–12 teachers, university faculty, and administrators with just-in-time answers.-A curated, easy-to-use directory of vetted AI, VR, and AR tools and platforms aligned with classroom needs, student safety, and accessibility.MTDA will partner with districts across Montana to pilot immersive learning experiences, co-design implementation strategies, and scale innovations that enhance student engagement and deepen learning outcomes.“The goal isn’t to prescribe a one-size-fits-all solution,” Neiffer added. “We’re here to collaborate with schools, teachers, and communities to make sure Montana students are ready for the frontier ahead.”Educators, administrators, and stakeholders interested in learning more or getting involved can visit mtda.org/FLL or reach out directly. The AI help desk is available via email, ai.help@mtda.org. The Lab will also chronicle their stories and findings at their substack, Field Notes from the Frontier Learning Lab, which you can sign up at http://frontierlearninglab.substack.com Media Contact:Jason Neiffer, Ed.D.Executive Director, Montana Digital AcademyPhyllis J. Washington College of Educationjason@mtda.org | (406) 203-1812About Montana Digital Academy:Montana Digital Academy, Montana’s state virtual school, provides supplemental instructional services to students across the state through their local public schools. Created by the 2009 Legislature, MTDA serves students using a variety of formats and instructional models, all aimed at providing flexible, responsive digital learning to Montana’s K-12 students. MTDA is located at the Phyllis J. Washington College on the University of Montana campus.

