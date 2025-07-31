Breaking Barriers: UK youth gain direct access to transformative U.S. exchange programmes at lower cost

CIEE will offer three new programmes allowing UK young people to experience life, work and culture in the U.S.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in international exchange is opening for young people across the UK, as CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange) - one of the world’s leading cultural exchange non-profits - officially establishes a direct presence in the UK market.While CIEE’s U.S.-based exchange programs have long welcomed thousands of global participants each year, this direct entry now makes it easier and more affordable than ever for UK residents aged 18–30 to access life-changing cultural and professional experiences in the United States.By removing third-party barriers and offering programs at significantly better value, CIEE is expanding access to authentic exchange experiences that promote global understanding, skill-building, and career development - opening the door for more young people from across the UK to live, work, and thrive in the U.S.Whether working as a camp counsellor, interning with a U.S. company, or advancing their career through hands-on training, participants will join a global community of more than 30,000 young people from over 140 countries who take part in CIEE-sponsored programmes each year.CIEE has long been a trusted leader in cultural exchange. Since 1947, the organisation has helped over one million individuals broaden their horizons through international learning experiences. With established offices in London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, and long-standing partnerships with UK institutions including University College London, Strathclyde University, and Edinburgh Napier University, CIEE’s presence in the UK is strong - and growing.Now, with the appointment of Claire Kinloch Anderson as UK Director of Sales for CIEE and BridgeUSA, the organisation is deepening its commitment to the region. Claire, a former broadcast journalist, brings both professional insight and personal passion to the role, having taken part in a U.S. summer camp programme herself while studying at Cambridge University.“Those summers shaped me in ways I couldn’t have imagined - building my confidence, expanding my worldview, and connecting me with people from around the world,” said Claire. “I’ve since watched my own children thrive through similar experiences, and I’m honoured to help bring these life-enriching opportunities to more young people across the UK.”The three new programmes launching under Claire’s leadership include:- CIEE Camp Counsellor Programme – a summer-long opportunity to live and work at U.S. summer camps, developing leadership skills and lifelong friendships.- CIEE Intern Programme - for full-time university students seeking paid internships in their field of study, lasting up to 14 months.- CIEE Trainee Programme - for graduates and young professionals looking to deepen their expertise through full-time work placements in the U.S. for up to 18 months.“CIEE’s mission is to build bridges between cultures and create pathways to opportunity,” said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. “Going direct and continuing to expanding our reach in the UK allows us to support more young people in developing the skills, global perspective, and confidence they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”UK youth look for meaningful international experiences that combine cultural immersion with personal and professional development. By removing financial and logistical barriers, CIEE is helping ensure that opportunities to explore the world - and shape its future - are within reach for all.

