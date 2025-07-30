State certifies two new species state records for rare Channel Scabbardfish and Spinycheek Scorpionfish

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries recently established new a state record for the rarely encountered and deep-dwelling Channel Scabbardfish (Evoxymetopon taeniatus) and a Spinycheek Scorpionfish (Neomerinthe hemingwayi).

Jody Hopkins of Grimesland has had a great year, landing his second state-record fish. Hopkins first established a state record for Bulleye in June and has now established a record for Channel Scabbardfish. Hopkins’ son, Oden Hopkins, is not far behind, following in his dad’s footsteps and landing his own record-setting Spinycheek Scorpionfish. Both fish were landed while the father and son duo fished off Ocracoke on July 13, 2025. There were no previous state records for either species.

The Channel Scabbardfish, landed by Jody Hopkins, weighed 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, measured 60 inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the end of the tail), and had a 10.25-inch girth. The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) current World Record is 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was landed in the Bahamas in 2023. This is one of only a few dozen recorded observations of this species in the Western Atlantic.

Oden Hopkins’ Spinycheek Scorpionfish weighed an impressive 4 pounds, 6.4 ounces, unofficially tying the existing IGFA World Record that was landed in Virginia in 2015. The fish measured 20.63 inches total length and had a girth of 13.63 inches. Anglers should handle any species of Scorpionfish with care as the spines of the fish are venomous, which can be painful and dangerous.

The Hopkins were jigging 33 miles off Ocracoke in nearly 700 feet of water, both using a torpedo jig, a Dragon Strike DSC-633 rod and a Gomexus SX450L reel with 30-pound line and a 50-pound leader. Both fish were weighed in at Neuse Sport Shop in Kinston.

The Channel Scabbardfish was later taken to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters in Morehead City for identification. Biologists, in collaboration with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science in Raleigh, were able to identify, photograph, and take genetic samples from the fish, which will be donated to the museum’s permanent specimen collection.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@deq.nc.gov.