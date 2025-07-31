CJ & Associates Named a 2025 Future 50 Company and Best Places to Work Finalist

CJ & Associates celebrates recognition as a 2025 Future 50 company and Best Places to Work finalist in the greater Milwaukee region.

NEW BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CJ & Associates has been recognized as a 2025 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media in partnership with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), and as a 2025 Best Places to Work Honoree by the Milwaukee Business Journal.The Future 50 program, now in its 36th year, honors the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the Milwaukee region based on strong revenue and employment growth over the past three years. The Best Places to Work program highlights businesses that have built a workplace culture where employees feel valued, engaged, and supported.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized among this year’s Future 50 and Best Places to Work honorees,” said Kim Hastings , President of CJ & Associates. “As a family-owned, woman-owned company with more than 40 years of experience, these honors reflect the heart of who we are. We are passionate about the partnerships we build and about designing environments that help businesses succeed and grow.”With locations in New Berlin and Green Bay , CJ & Associates has earned a reputation as Wisconsin’s trusted partner in commercial interior design and furnishings. Their work spans every commercial sector, from healthcare to education to corporate environments, delivering thoughtful, future-ready solutions from “walls in.” Whether designing a single ergonomic workstation or transforming an entire workspace, CJ & Associates brings workplace strategy to life, designing environments that help people focus better, feel better, and perform at their best. Every detail is intentional, as success doesn’t happen by accident; it happens by design.“At CJ, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach,” added Hastings. “We listen. We are constantly learning, evolving, and ensuring that we deliver excellence in every project, from inspiration to installation.”CJ & Associates will be honored at the Future 50 Awards Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. The winner of the Milwaukee Business Journal’s Best Places to Work program will be announced at a separate event this fall.To learn more about CJ & Associates, visit www.cjassociatesinc.com

