Brian Miller Named Regional Lead Development Officer for IU Health Foundation

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indiana University Health Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Brian Miller as Regional Lead Development Officer, serving Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana. In his role, Miller will guide strategic philanthropic initiatives and cultivate key relationships to advance IU Health’s vision to make Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest states — including the transformational development of the new IU Health Fort Wayne hospital, slated to open in May 2027.Miller brings more than two decades of leadership experience cultivating meaningful partnerships, strategic communications, and community engagement spanning higher education, nonprofit and private sectors. A Fort Wayne native and graduate of Indiana University, his career is defined by a deep commitment to aligning values with vision — forging meaningful connections with stakeholders to unlock generosity and drive lasting cultural change. Most recently, he served as Founder and CEO of MVP Sports Marketing, where he led revenue-generation efforts for universities, high schools, and municipalities across the Midwest.“This is more than a professional opportunity — it’s a personal calling,” said Miller. “Returning home to serve Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana allows me to build authentic relationships rooted in trust and gratitude. I see this role as a bridge between passion and impact, connecting people to a purpose bigger than themselves and celebrating the generosity that shapes a healthier future for all Hoosiers. This is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of something lasting — to help create a culture of giving that reflects our community’s values and to leave a legacy that transforms healthcare for generations to come.”Brian Bauer, President of IU Health Fort Wayne, added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Brian join our team. He brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial grit and heartfelt authenticity that resonates deeply across our community. Brian doesn’t just talk about building relationships — he lives it, cultivating trust in a way that inspires collaboration and momentum. His enthusiasm is contagious, his vision is bold and his ‘can-do’ spirit aligns perfectly with our mission to shape a transformative future for healthcare in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana.”With deep local roots and a lifelong passion for service, Miller embodies IU Health Foundation’s commitment to community-driven leadership and thoughtful stewardship. His appointment marks a bold, new chapter in advancing philanthropic growth and delivering world-class care to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana.About IU HealthIndiana University Health is dedicated to offering highly-skilled, patient-centered care. Named the “#1 Hospital in Indiana” by U.S. News & World Report, IU Health Medical Center is the only academic medical center in the state. The distinctive partnership with the Indiana University School of Medicine – one of the nation's leading medical schools – equips our highly-skilled physicians with access to innovative treatments using the latest research and technology.About IU Health FoundationIU Health Foundation leverages the power of philanthropy to support the IU Health vision of making Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest states. When you give to IU Health, you aren’t just making a donation — you’re making All the Difference. To learn more, visit iuhealthfoundation.org.For information on supporting IU Health Foundation’s work in Fort Wayne, contact Brian Miller at bmiller66@iuhealth.org or 260.372.9949.For media inquiries please contact the representative on call at 765.751.5267.

