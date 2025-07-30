'Dark Patterns' in Online Advertising: What They Are and How To Avoid Them

Though these practices may seem temporarily effective, they will typically result in angry customers, legal trouble, and tarnish a business's reputation. It is essential to avoid these practices.” — Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online marketing for a business can be stressful and complex, and business owners can be tempted to cut corners. However, there are widespread marketing tactics that may seem normal because they are common, but are unethical and fraudulent. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is labeling these marketing tactics as "dark patterns."Dark patterns are misleading and manipulative design practices in marketing that are used to trick a consumer into agreeing to or purchasing a company's product or service. Deceptive and "dark" online patterns that businesses should avoid include, but are not limited to, the following:- Drip Pricing: Only revealing part of the price of a product or service, with additional hidden fees tacked on throughout the transaction.- Disguising Ads: Making an ad appear like it is independent content or search results.- Confirmation Shaming: This is when there is an automated guilt or shaming comment in response to a user declining a service or product, such as "Enjoy your higher prices," or "No, I don't want to save money!"- Roach Motel: "Roach Motel" is a term for when a company makes it very easy to sign up for a product or service, but extremely difficult to cancel it.- Forced Continuity: Automatically renewing subscriptions without a re-subscription or prior authorization from the customer in some fashion.Business owners who are interested in avoiding dark patterns and want to promote their business ethically and honestly are urged to acquire legal counsel to assess the business and make appropriate and compliant recommendations. LegalMatch.com, the nation's most trusted attorney-client matching platform, can pair entrepreneurs for free with a qualified business attorney who can provide expert guidance.The platform also has a large Online Law Library with articles on many different legal topics, including sales & marketing violations , false advertisement, and more. Business owners and future entrepreneurs can confide in LegalMatch as a trusted source of legal direction and support.About LegalMatch.comLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

