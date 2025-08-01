Motorist Assurance Program Highlights Brake Safety Awareness Month This August

The Motorist Assurance Program raises awareness for brake safety this August, reminding drivers to inspect their braking systems and prioritize safety.

WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Brake Safety Awareness Month, the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) is urging drivers across the U.S. to schedule brake system inspections and stay informed on proper vehicle maintenance practices. The initiative, observed each August, serves as a critical reminder of the role functional brakes play in roadway safety, driver responsibility, and accident prevention.

Routine brake inspections can prevent mechanical failures, improve stopping power, and protect vehicle occupants and other road users. As part of its continuing mission to support motorists through education and policy advocacy, the Motorist Assurance Program encourages individuals to be proactive about their brake health and to rely on certified professionals for diagnostics and repairs.

Brake safety is not just a mechanical issue—it is connected to broader concerns about traffic enforcement, repair transparency, and driver protection. Programs like MAP’s driver rights advocacy efforts emphasize the importance of giving motorists the knowledge and tools to maintain safe and roadworthy vehicles without falling victim to unnecessary or exploitative repairs.

A Word from the Sr. Director

"Brake safety doesn’t get the same attention as flashy tech or gas prices, but it’s one of the essential systems in any vehicle," said Jeff Cox, Sr. Director of the Motorist Assurance Program.

About Motorist Assurance Program

The Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) is a nonprofit organization based in Woodridge, Illinois, advocating for the rights of drivers nationwide. Founded to protect motorists from unfair enforcement and overregulation, MAP focuses on issues such as due process, speed limit reform, surveillance, traffic camera abuse, and the right to repair. The organization provides legal resources, educational content, and a platform for grassroots policy engagement. They are located at 3321 Hobson Rd A, Woodridge, IL 60517, United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

