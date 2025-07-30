Interior Department Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act with Fee-Free Day on Public Lands

WASHINGTON — Monday, Aug. 4, marks five years since President Donald J. Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law, establishing a generational investment in America’s public lands. This landmark bipartisan legislation funds repairs to critical infrastructure and improves access to national parks, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and Bureau of Indian Education-funded schools.

To commemorate the law’s contributions to the nation’s public lands, entrance fees will be waived on Aug. 4 at all fee-collecting sites managed by the Department of the Interior, including national parks. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use and access to special areas, will still apply.

“The Great American Outdoors Act is improving our nation’s most popular and iconic public land sites,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “It has been my honor to witness the important work GAOA has completed over the past five years, and I encourage everyone to visit their nearest public land to celebrate the anniversary.”

GAOA established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, which authorizes up to $1.6 billion per year from fiscal year 2021 through 2025 for Interior to make long-term improvements to public land infrastructure and BIE-funded schools. Since 2021, GAOA’s Legacy Restoration Fund has funded 396 projects across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and multiple U.S. territories. These projects have repaired or replaced more than 3,800 assets, including recreation facilities, water and utility systems, BIE-funded schools, hunting and fishing infrastructure, historic structures and other critical infrastructure. Each year, Interior’s GAOA-funded projects support an average of 17,000 jobs and contribute about $1.9 billion to the national economy, benefiting gateway and local communities by supporting outdoor recreation and tourism.

GAOA projects also include restoration work at historic sites tied to America’s founding, such as Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Dorchester Heights Monument in Boston. These improvements will help ensure that key landmarks are in good condition ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

In addition, GAOA provides full and permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually to expand public access, enhance recreational opportunities, protect watersheds and wildlife habitat, and preserve ecosystems that benefit communities across the country.

To learn more about GAOA’s impact over the past five years, visit Interior’s Great American Outdoors Act website.

