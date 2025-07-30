New Insights into Delaware’s Revolutionary War Regiment at the Archives’ August First Saturday Program

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives, historian Chuck Fithian will explore the untold stories of the legendary Delaware Regiment in a special presentation.

Renowned for its discipline and battlefield effectiveness during the American Revolution, the Delaware Regiment played a key role in the Continental Army’s transformation into a professional fighting force. While its combat record is well-documented, many questions about the regiment’s human story remain: Who filled its enlisted ranks? Who led as officers, and what were their backgrounds? How were soldiers trained? Were African Americans, Native Americans, and women among them, and how did these demographics shift over time? What became of Delaware’s veterans after the war?

Drawing on a deep social history approach, Fithian’s ongoing research sheds light on these lesser-known aspects of the regiment’s history. The presentation will share new findings and reveal how the story of the Delaware Regiment is richer and more complex than previously understood.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov.