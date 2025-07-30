NOTICE TO NEWBRIDGE CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG AND BOURNE SENIORS HOUSING INVESTMENTS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased GWG L Bonds and Bourne Seniors Housing Fund private placements at Newbridge Securities.

KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01491) against Newbridge Securities on behalf of investors seeking to recover $325,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable high-risk alternative investments known as GWG L Bonds and a Bourne Seniors Housing LLC fund, by their financial advisors, Elaine Zito (CRD# 2849238) and John Zaffarano (CRD# 6690551).

According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Newbridge and its representatives failed to conduct proper due diligence before recommending illiquid alternative investments in GWG L Bonds and the Bourne Seniors Housing fund, a non-traded real estate private equity investment focused on senior living facilities. The investors, who sought conservative investments, were not made fully aware of the high risks, lack of liquidity, and sector concentration these investments posed.

KlaymanToskes' investigation found that the Bourne Seniors Fund was marketed by Newbridge as a safe investment despite being a high-risk private placement, concentrated in a vulnerable real estate sector, and subject to significant liquidity risk. Additionally, GWG Holdings stopped paying principal and interest payments, and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

With the GWG Holdings' bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy.

