Robert Allen Falls Unveils Fanatikal – A Dark Graphic Novel of Obsession and Betrayal

A Thrilling Tale of Ambition, Betrayal, and Dark Secrets in the Comic Book World

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fanatikal , the latest graphic novel from writer, artist, and filmmaker Robert Allen Falls, brings readers into a high-stakes world where ambition, betrayal, and dark secrets collide. Following comic book artist Miles Redding, a star whose career has slowed down, and his devoted wife Luna Longoria, a nanny in New York City, Fanatikal delves deep into the underbelly of the comic book industry, revealing a deadly world fueled by obsession and revenge.When Miles stumbles upon a mysterious opportunity with a rising comic company led by the enigmatic Frank Riley, he is drawn into a world of ambition and danger. The company is pushing a violent, vampiric comic series led by a group of ambitious Goths. As the tension rises, Luna senses the danger surrounding her husband and warns him. But when a manipulative fanboy and former ally, Neal Mosher, begins escalating the pressure, things spiral out of control.As Miles refuses to validate Neal’s work, the situation intensifies, resulting in betrayal from trusted colleagues and relentless threats that jeopardize Miles and his family’s safety. Luna is forced to escape, but can she survive in a world where obsession and revenge reign supreme?Fanatikal is a powerful and haunting graphic novel that blends suspense, passion, and danger, keeping readers on the edge of their seats until the final page.Robert Allen Falls is an artist, writer, and filmmaker who has created impactful stories for years. Fanatikal is his latest full-color, 156-page graphic novel, following his 2008 release, The Mysterious Woodsman. Robert’s passion for storytelling and captivating visuals makes him a standout in the comic book world. He currently resides in New York City, where he continues to create and share his art.

Robert Falls on Global Book Network with Zach Feldman

