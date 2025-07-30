Vita Imaging Completes Studies, Secures CPT III, Launches Crowdfunding

Vita Imaging Achieves Major Milestones: Completes Multi-Site Clinical Studies, Secures CPT III Code, and Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vita Imaging Inc ., a trailblazer in non-invasive skin cancer detection technology, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its multi-site FDA clinical study at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa and VA Boston Healthcare in Jamaica Plain; the approval of a Category III CPTCode from the American Medical Association (AMA); and the launch of an exciting crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine , paving the way for its next chapter as it awaits FDA review.The clinical study, initiated on January 24, 2025, in partnership with VA Boston and VA Tampa, rigorously evaluated the effectiveness of Vita Imaging’s cutting-edge AURA™ Raman spectroscopy device in detecting melanoma and other skin cancers. This research supplements extensive multi-year data gathered in Vancouver, BC, as part of the FDA’s requirement for clinical data from the U.S.“Completing this clinical study with the VA marks a significant leap forward” stated Thinh Tran, CEO of Vita Imaging Inc. “We are on the brink of offering a safer, faster, and more accessible solution for early skin cancer detection, starting with those who need it most.”In addition, Vita Imaging successfully completed a Multi-Reader Multi-Case (MRMC) Imaging Study involving over 30 U.S. Board Certified Dermatologists who assessed images of 160 lesions. This study compared diagnostic performance with and without the assistance of AURA, yielding results that align with existing imaging studies in skin cancer.In parallel, the AMA’s CPT Editorial Panel approved Vita Imaging’s application for a Category III CPT Code, which was posted on the AMA CPT website on July 1, 2025, with an effective implementation date of January 1, 2026. This designation acknowledges AURA™ as an emerging AI-supported diagnostic tool suitable for expanded use by qualified healthcare professionals. Securing this CPT Code is a crucial step toward future reimbursement opportunities from Medicare and private insurers.About Vita Imaging Inc.:Vita Imaging Inc. is a medical device company based in San Jose, California, dedicated to the early detection of pre-cancerous and malignant tumors through Raman spectroscopy. Its flagship product, AURA™, is a patent protected, safe, non-invasive imaging and spectroscopy system designed to aid physicians and healthcare professionals in the early detection of melanoma and other skin cancers. AURA™ is currently under FDA review and preparing for market launch.Media Contact:Emmeline BraunInvestor Relations Managerinfo@vita-imaging.comJournalists interested in interviews, high-resolution images, or data from the VA clinical study may contact info@vita-imaging.comInvestors can learn more or participate in the campaign at: https://www.startengine.com/offering/vitaimaging

