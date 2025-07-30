Velatura Public Benefit Corporation Endorses CMS Interoperability Framework as Blueprint for Healthcare Transformation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) today announced its enthusiastic support and commitment to implementing the groundbreaking CMS Interoperability Framework , pledging to become a CMS Aligned Network under the newly launched initiative. The company is calling this a landmark policy that will fundamentally reshape healthcare data exchange and patient empowerment across the United States by meeting federal standards for secure, standards-based health data exchange.The comprehensive framework establishes unprecedented standards for patient access, provider connectivity, and healthcare innovation while mandating real-time data exchange, universal application support, and robust security protocols throughout the healthcare ecosystem."This framework represents the most significant advancement in healthcare interoperability we've seen in decades," said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, CEO of Velatura. "CMS has delivered exactly what our industry needed—a bold, patient-first approach that breaks down data silos while empowering both patients and providers with the tools they need for exceptional care delivery."Velatura announced it will leverage its existing HIE infrastructure and suite of AI products to achieve full framework compliance while helping healthcare organizations navigate this transition."Our dual role as both HIE and technology provider positions us to bridge the gap between traditional health information exchange and the AI-powered, interoperable future this framework enables," said Pletcher. "We're not just implementing these standards, we're helping to define what next-generation healthcare technology looks like."The company's implementation roadmap includes support for the framework's ambitious timelines: 24-hour appointment notifications, real-time system access, 90-day consent preferences, and 60-day claims-based encounter access windows.•CMS's groundbreaking approach to patient empowerment establishes patients' fundamental right to access their complete medical records through any application of their choice. By eliminating traditional barriers of multiple logins and proprietary portals through CMS-approved IAL2 digital identity credentials, this policy addresses one of healthcare's most persistent patient frustrations.•Equally significant is the approach to granular patient consent, with 90-day preference windows and comprehensive audit requirements that demonstrate CMS's commitment to putting patients truly in control of their data sharing decisions.•Velatura's AI Consent Manager+™ solution, designed to transform how patient consent is captured, managed and honored, positions the company to support these sophisticated consent requirements while helping other organizations implement these patient-centered standards."These consent requirements aren't just regulatory compliance, they're the cornerstone of patient empowerment," Pletcher noted. "CMS has recognized that meaningful consent management, combined with universal data access, is essential for building trust in healthcare data sharing. This level of patient control sets a new standard for how healthcare should operate."As Velatura evolves from traditional health information exchange (HIE) operations toward comprehensive healthcare technology solutions, the company views the framework's embrace of AI-powered healthcare as a pivotal advancement for the industry."The framework's support for AI assistants and personalized health guidance represents a fundamental shift toward intelligent healthcare," said Prashant Natarajan, Chief AI Officer of Velatura. "CMS has recognized that healthcare organizations need AI capabilities while maintaining complete control over their sensitive data. This framework establishes the security and transparency standards necessary for AI to truly enhance patient care rather than compromise it."Velatura's secure, behind-the-firewall AI architecture ensures healthcare organizations can leverage these innovations while meeting the rigorous governance standards the framework establishes."This framework enables more than just digitizing existing processes," explained Pletcher. "It means leveraging technology to create new value—better outcomes, reduced costs, and enhanced experiences for everyone in the healthcare ecosystem. CMS has provided the interoperability foundation that makes genuine innovation possible."Velatura praised the framework's commitment to cutting-edge standards, including mandatory FHIR API compliance with US Core implementation and USCDI v3+ support. As both an HIE and Trusted Data Sharing Organization (TDSO), the company brings expertise in managing trusted data sharing relationships while maintaining the technical infrastructure for real-time patient matching, automatic query responses, and comprehensive clinical documentation.Beyond technical requirements, Velatura highlighted the framework's potential to drive healthcare innovation through standardized app partnerships, AI-powered quality insights, and elimination of administrative inefficiencies."This framework doesn't just solve today's interoperability challenges, it creates the foundation for AI-enabled healthcare that benefits patients, providers, and the entire healthcare ecosystem," Pletcher emphasized. "When data flows seamlessly through intelligent consent management and organizations can access the AI tools they need, we unlock innovation potential that truly advances healthcare delivery."For more information about Velatura, please visit www.velatura.org About Velatura Public Benefit CorporationVelatura Public Benefit Corporation is the country's premier interoperability platform provider and operator of the largest network of multijurisdictional health information exchanges (HIE) and Trusted Data Sharing Organizations (TDSO). By enabling secure and efficient exchange of critical electronic health information, Velatura helps healthcare organizations streamline workflows, improve care coordination, and enhance patient care. For additional information, visit www.velatura.org

