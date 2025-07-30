The Tsunami Advisory Has Been Canceled, but OEM Urges Caution Around Due to Increase Debris and Stronger the Normal Waves

UPDATE 7/30/2025 10:38 AM CANCELLATION

The tsunami Advisory is canceled for the coastal areas of Oregon and Washington from The Oregon/Cal. Border to The Wash./BC Border.

Salem, OR – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents and visitors along the Oregon Coast to use caution following a Tsunami Advisory issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center. The advisory follows a magnitude 8.8 earthquake that occurred near the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, on July 29, 2025, at approximately 4:25 p.m. (PST).

Small tsunami waves— the largest being between 1 to 2 feet in height—reached parts of the Oregon coast last night starting at around 11:50 p.m. on July 29th, 2025. Although this is not a major tsunami, hazardous conditions including dangerous currents and strong wave action remain possible in coastal and harbor areas. At this time there have been no major damages or injuries reported to OEM from local municipalities.

Areas potentially affected include:

Port Orford

Charleston

Brookings

Newport

Seaside

Surges are expected to continue for several hours, and people should as always exercise caution near the ocean.

Public Safety Guidance

Residents and visitors are urged to take the following precautions:

Beware of increased debris washing up during the next few days, especially large logs that can shift and pin people.

especially large logs that can shift and pin people. Tsunami waves, even small ones, are more intense than normal waves, and can be impossible to escape even for strong swimmers.

Until the advisory is lifted: Stay off beaches, harbors, and marinas Do not go to the shore to watch for waves Remain in a safe location away from the coast



Even minor tsunami activity can pose a significant danger to people near the water. Strong, unpredictable currents can injure or sweep individuals into the ocean.

911 Guidance

OEM is reminding the public:

Do not call 9-1-1 for general information or updates.

Please use local non-emergency numbers for questions.

for questions. Call 9-1-1 only for life-threatening emergencies.

Stay Informed

To stay updated on this advisory and future emergencies:

Sign up for emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov

Visit tsunami.gov for official forecasts, advisories, and wave arrival information

for official forecasts, advisories, and wave arrival information Follow OEM on social media (@OregonOEM on X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads)

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with the National Weather Service, the National Tsunami Warning Center, and local jurisdictions to ensure the safety of Oregonians.

What Do Tsunami Alerts Mean?

Tsunami messages are issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center to alert local authorities and the public of potential danger. The Weather Service outlines four levels of tsunami alerts used in the United States:

Tsunami Warning – “Take Action”

A tsunami that may cause widespread flooding is expected or occurring . Dangerous coastal flooding and powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours or even days after the initial wave arrival.

A tsunami that may cause widespread flooding is . Dangerous coastal flooding and powerful currents are possible and may continue for after the initial wave arrival. Tsunami Advisory – “Take Action”

A tsunami with the potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is expected or occurring . There may also be flooding in beach and harbor areas.

A tsunami with the potential for to those in or very near the water is . There may also be flooding in beach and harbor areas. Tsunami Watch – “Be Prepared”

A distant earthquake has occurred, and a tsunami is possible . People in coastal areas should stay alert and prepare to take action if conditions change.

A distant earthquake has occurred, and a tsunami is . People in coastal areas should stay alert and prepare to take action if conditions change. Tsunami Information Statement – “Relax”

An earthquake has occurred, but there is no threat, or it was very far away and the potential threat is still being assessed. In most cases, no destructive tsunami is expected.

For a full explanation of tsunami alert levels, visit U.S. Tsunami Warning Centers.

Reminder: Tsunamis can happen at any time—without warning. Take time now to prepare for any emergency.

Be 2 Weeks Ready (B2WR): Have water, food, medications, and emergency supplies to sustain yourself and your family for at least two weeks.