Cavo Health’s Precise Word Matching AI Delivers Unmatched Accuracy and ROI for Payers in Risk Adjustment Coding

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavo Health , a US-based healthcare technology company, is redefining risk adjustment for payers through its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI , a platform purpose-built to maximize risk adjustment coding accuracy, and increase productivity and ROI.Cavo’s HITRUST-certified solution consistently delivers over 96% of risk adjusting codes, with the highest specificity even before coders begin, and 2–4x productivity improvement. Cavo Coder enables payers to scale risk adjustment efforts with fewer resources, stronger compliance, and greater ROI. Designed by coders for coders, the platform is fully customizable to each health plan’s needs and supports both inpatient and outpatient settings.In a recent first-pass coding case study conducted by a major national health plan, coders achieved 98.2% accuracy using Cavo's Precise Word Matching AI—surpassing internal processes and two competing machine learning NLP tools. The health plan concluded that Cavo’s platform not only outperformed machine learning solutions in accuracy but also required less time to implement and maintain.“Cavo’s technology helps payers improve risk adjustment performance without compromising compliance,” said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health. “Our platform delivers more accurate, audit-ready results—faster—while reducing the risk of under-coding, over-coding, and downstream audit exposure.”Unlike machine learning models which require thousands of coded charts and weeks of lost time to train and adapt to changes, Cavo’s Precise Word Matching AI deploys quickly, adapts to CMS updates in real time, and eliminates model drift. This results in faster implementation, higher RAF accuracy, and stronger protection against RADV audits.Built for Payers: End-to-End Risk Adjustment SuiteCavo Health’s platform was engineered to solve the most pressing challenges payers face in risk adjustment. Its modular suite includes:• Cavo Coder – Proprietary AI coding engine delivering unmatched accuracy and speed• Cavo Access – Low-cost, secure EMR connectivity and automated chart retrieval• Cavo Analytics – Comprehensive insights to track and optimize risk adjustment impact• Professional Coding Services – Scalable, high-quality support for all lines of businessEach solution is fully configurable and delivered with world-class customer service to align with payer-specific processes and compliance requirements.About Cavo HealthCavo Health empowers healthcare payers and providers with the most accurate, specific, and complete automated diagnostic coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions. Powered by its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI, Cavo’s platform consistently outperforms traditional machine learning tools in both accuracy and specificity.For risk adjustment, Cavo offers a next-generation coding solution purpose-built to support Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial risk programs. The mature, HITRUST-certified platform is fully customizable and designed for audit readiness—helping payers maximize HCC completeness, reduce RADV exposure, and improve financial outcomes.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit: www.cavohealth.com Contact: https://cavohealth.com/contact-us/

