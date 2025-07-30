MorphCostumes: Costume Brand with Costumes that Make The Best Times in Life Even Better Celebrates Over 15 Years of Delivering Morphfun

London, UK – MorphCostumes, a popular costume brand renowned for its diverse and high-quality costume range, is thrilled to announce the celebration of delivering thousands of innovative and unique costume designs for over 15 years.

From MorphCostumes to light up costumes, Halloween costumes, and inflatable costumes for adults and kids, MorphCostumes have won a variety of prestigious awards, such as Disney Product of the Year as well as having the business recognised as an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the year finalist (twice), FEBE 100 fastest growing companies list (twice), Sunday Times Fast Track and the Maserati Top companies List. The company has also appeared in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, BBC, Wired, BuzzFeed, The Times, The Telegraph, The Financial Times, and The Guardian, for its impressive dedication to offering a selection of Costumes that make the best times in life even better.

“It’s been a pretty wild few years. Our talented and lovely design team has helped create more original and unique costumes than ever before, like our MorphCostumes scary halloween costumes,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We were also delighted to sign a deal to sell officially licensed Disney costumes throughout the UK and Europe! We’re all working harder than ever to help you party hard and look fantastic.”

With classic MorphCostumes halloween costumes for kids extending across a variety of styles, such as the MorphCostumes Kids Witch Costume, MorphCostumes Kids Mummy Costume, and the MorphCostumes Kids Zombie Piggyback Costume, the company makes it easy to stand out at every Halloween party.

Throughout its range, MorphCostumes guarantees quality by conducting over 500,000 in-person quality checks annually and always using 125GSM or more material for a soft, breathable, and high-quality feel. The company also ensures a comfortable fit for every size by testing each costume design with 30 or more separate measurements.

Showcasing a variety of costume themes for both kids and adults, such as historical costumes, food costumes, Morphsuits funny halloween costumes, and decade costumes, MorphCostumes caters to every type of party or event. To offer peace of mind, the company also provides a brief description of the costume, clear pictures that highlight details, and is always transparent about what is included in the costume to avoid disappointment.

“We are the brand for people who want to make Halloween, Christmas, Easter, Birthdays, or BBQ Parties even better with great costumes. We know that many people have experienced having these events ruined by a poorly made costume they bought online from a no-name Chinese Factory. The costume might not turn out as advertised, be badly fitting, and of poor quality, which makes it tear easily. The material may also be see-through, non-breathable, or itchy. It also might be missing key accessories that complete the look. But, from scary halloween costumes to inflatable and funny costumes, MorphCostumes ensures that whatever costume you pick, it makes your best times better,” furthered the spokesperson for the company.

From searching for funny halloween costumes to standout birthday and Christmas costumes, MorphCostumes invites individuals to browse its extensive collection via its website today.

About MorphCostumes

Established in 2009, MorphCostumes has become renowned for its diverse range of high-quality, memorable Halloween Costumes, Inflatable Costumes, and Morphsuits for Adults and Kids. With 1000s of innovative and unique costume designs, MorphCostumes is the Costume Brand that offers access to Costumes that make the best times in life even better.

