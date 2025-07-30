STN: BL 125070

Proper Name: Rh0(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)

Tradename: RHOPHYLAC

Manufacturer: CSL Behring AG, License #1766

Indication: RHOPHYLAC is Rh(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) indicated for: Suppression of Rhesus (Rh) Isoimmunization in: Pregnancy and obstetric conditions in non-sensitized, Rh(D)-negative women with an Rh-incompatible pregnancy, including: Routine antepartum and postpartum Rh prophylaxis Rh prophylaxis in obstetric complications or invasive procedures

Incompatible transfusions in Rh(D)-negative individuals transfused with blood components containing Rh(D)-positive red blood cells (RBCs) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Raising platelet counts in Rh(D)-positive, non-splenectomized adults with chronic ITP. Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 07/30/2025



