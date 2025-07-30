STN: BL 125070
Proper Name: Rh0(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
Tradename: RHOPHYLAC
Manufacturer: CSL Behring AG, License #1766
Indication:
RHOPHYLAC is Rh(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) indicated for: Suppression of Rhesus (Rh) Isoimmunization in:
- Pregnancy and obstetric conditions in non-sensitized, Rh(D)-negative women with an Rh-incompatible pregnancy, including:
- Routine antepartum and postpartum Rh prophylaxis
- Rh prophylaxis in obstetric complications or invasive procedures
- Incompatible transfusions in Rh(D)-negative individuals transfused with blood components containing Rh(D)-positive red blood cells (RBCs)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- Raising platelet counts in Rh(D)-positive, non-splenectomized adults with chronic ITP.