SHILP.ai Launches RecruitPro With AI and the Enterprise-ready AI for RecruitPro

We’re live! SHILP.ai launches RecruitPro with AI and AI for RecruitPro (Enterprise Add‑on) in the U.S. on July 31, 2025, at 08:10 AM ET. Explore AI‑powered hiring tools and start your free trial at SHILP.ai. #SHILPai #RecruitPro #FutureOfHiring SHILP.ai — AI‑Driven Solutions by Global Data Solutions Global Data Solutions — Innovating AI‑Powered Enterprise Platforms

SHILP.ai Launches RecruitPro With AI to Modernize Hiring | Built for Compliance, Inclusion & Speed. #AIRecruiting #FutureOfWork #SHILPai

AI will not replace humans, but those who use AI will replace those who don’t.” — Ginni Rometty, former CEO of IBM

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHILP.ai , the intelligent Human Capital Management platform by Global Data Solutions Inc. , has officially launched its AI-powered hiring solutions: RecruitPro with AI and the enterprise-ready AI for RecruitPro module.SHILP.ai, the AI‑powered Human Capital Management (HCM) platform developed by Global Data Solutions Inc., today announced the U.S. launch of RecruitPro with AI, its intelligent hiring solution, alongside AI for RecruitPro, an enterprise add‑on module. This launch underscores SHILP.ai’s commitment to advancing responsible AI in workplace applications, aligning with principles outlined in national initiatives such as “Winning the Race: America’s AI Action Plan” and relevant federal guidance on safe, secure, and trustworthy AI development.With over 18 years of experience in staffing solutions and a leadership team bringing a combined 63 years of expertise in AI, HR, and IT, SHILP.ai introduces tools designed to help organizations improve recruitment efficiency while supporting transparency, fairness, and regulatory compliance.SHILP.ai: Supporting Workforce Innovation in VirginiaThis launch represents a milestone for Virginia’s technology ecosystem. SHILP.ai delivers AI‑powered recruitment tools intended to help employers enhance hiring processes and broaden access to opportunities for job seekers.As a Virginia‑based small business, Global Data Solutions Inc. has participated in the Scaling4Growth program, sponsored by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD). This initiative has strengthened SHILP.ai’s capacity for sustainable growth and aligns with the state’s vision for fostering resilient, high‑impact enterprises.SHILP.ai’s platform is designed to help streamline recruitment workflows, support more inclusive hiring practices, and provide employers with tools for informed decision‑making. For job seekers, it offers AI‑assisted job matching, resume analysis, and improved access to potential opportunities.RecruitPro with AI and AI for RecruitPro are designed to assist organizations in modernizing their hiring processes, improving efficiency, and supporting efforts to build diverse teams,” said Rao Morampudi, CEO and CTO of Global Data Solutions Inc. “Our focus remains on delivering solutions where transparency, compliance, and responsible AI practices guide every recruitment decision.”Key Features• Branded Career Site Integration — Seamlessly embeds into existing websites for a consistent candidate experience.• AI‑Powered Resume Screening — Matches candidates to role requirements.• Automated Hiring Workflows — Post jobs, screen applicants, and communicate efficiently.• ATS & Career Site Integrations — Connects with existing systems via open APIs.• Compliance‑Focused Design — Supports adherence to EEOC, ADA, GDPR, and CCPA guidelines.• Enterprise Add‑Ons — AI assistants, skill gap analytics, multilingual support, and scalable pipelines.Availability• RecruitPro with AI is now available to U.S. employers and job seekers.• AI for RecruitPro is available to qualified enterprises following a readiness assessment.Responsible AI at the CoreSHILP.ai integrates bias‑mitigation features, audit‑ready explainability, and robust privacy protections. These safeguards reflect principles in the Administration’s AI initiatives, including the AI Bill of Rights (2022), and are designed to support compliance with applicable U.S. federal guidelines.About SHILP.aiSHILP.ai, developed by Global Data Solutions Inc., is an AI‑powered HCM platform delivering secure, scalable, and compliance‑oriented recruitment technologies for businesses nationwide.Learn More• Visit: https://SHILP.ai/ • Media inquiries: info@shilp.aiLegal Notice: All product availability is subject to applicable U.S. federal, state, and international laws and regulations. Features and offerings may be updated to maintain compliance. This announcement may contain forward‑looking statements, which are subject to change based on business, regulatory, or operational considerations.

SHILP.ai- RecruitPro Launch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.