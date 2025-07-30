NOTICE TO TIMOTHY BROWN AND EMERSON/NEWBRIDGE CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED GWG AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Timothy Brown , Emerson Equity, and Newbridge Securities, after their recommendations of GWG L Bonds and other alternative investments caused the law firm’s clients to suffer up to $500,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Timothy Brown, Emerson Equity, and Newbridge Securities who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01453) against Emerson Equity and Newbridge Securities, on behalf of investors seeking to recover between $100,000 and $500,000 in damages. The customers allege they were recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid alternative investments, including GWG L Bonds, by their financial advisor Timothy Brown (CRD# 1663519).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, financial advisor Timothy Brown recommended the clients invest in high-risk, illiquid securities, including:- GWG L Bonds,- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co.,- GPB Holding Fund, and- Global Net Lease (formerly known as American Finance Trust).Contrary to the representations made by Timothy Brown, Emerson Equity, and Newbridge Securities, the investments were private placements that lacked liquidity and incorporated significant risk. When American Finance Trust went public and devalued from $20 a share to $14 a share, then merged into Global Net Lease which was publicly traded, the result was disastrous to the clients’ investment, with shares decreasing to $8 per share, resulting in damages of $200,000.GPB Capital Holdings also fared disastrously when it was placed under court-appointed receivership in December 2023 due to allegations of fraud which resulted in criminal charges against its executives. Finally, Greenbacker suspended its share repurchase program on September 27, 2023, devaluing the investment over 80% and causing a massive loss for the clients.With the GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy.Customers of Timothy Brown or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

