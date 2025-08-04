Surcheros Expands in South Carolina with New Boiling Springs Location

Grand Opening Celebration Set for August 12, Offering Free Burritos for a Year to First 100 Guests

BOILING SPRINGS, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Boiling Springs! Surcheros® , the beloved Fresh-Mex restaurant known for its bold flavors and Southern hospitality, lands in Spartanburg County with fresh, customizable dishes. The new location at 2221 Boiling Springs Rd, Suite E opens on Tuesday, August 12, with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting set for 10:30 a.m.To kick off the celebration, Surcheros will give away Free Burritos for a Year* to the first 100 guests who make a purchase and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. This highly anticipated Boiling Springs location marks the brand's fourth establishment in South Carolina, joining its locations in Beaufort, Taylors, and Columbia. This expansion reinforces Surcheros' commitment to strengthening its presence in the state and delivering customizable Fresh-Mex cuisine to even more communities across the Southeast."We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Boiling Springs and connect with this thriving community," said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. " At Surcheros, we're dedicated to delivering fresh, high-quality food and exceptional service. This new location supports our continued expansion beyond Georgia and helps us share our passion for Surcheros with even more people."On August 12, guests can enjoy a grand opening celebration featuring music, giveaways, and signature menu items like customizable tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all made fresh to order with premium meats and vegetables.The new Boiling Springs location boasts a spacious dining area and a vibrant salsa bar, allowing for a personalized dining experience. Guests can dine in, order ahead for quick pickup, or use third-party delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. Surcheros also caters to groups of 10 or more, making it perfect for office lunches, family events, or special occasions. Daily hours run from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.Guests who download the Surcheros app from Google Play or the App Store during the grand opening can unlock exclusive deals. Rewards members collect points with every purchase, which they can redeem for future meals and offers.For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media at @Surcheros.*Offer valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth.Each meal is custom made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2025, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

