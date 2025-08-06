GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS TEAMS UP WITH REACH OUT AND READ GEORGIA FOR SECOND ANNUAL SUMMER BOOK DRIVE

Donate a new children's book and receive a free bagel from August 9-September 6

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldbergs Fine Foods , Atlanta's original New York-style deli and award-winning restaurant, is teaming up with Reach Out and Read Georgia for its second annual summer Book Drive to benefit local young children. Goldbergs is bookending the initiative by kicking it off on National Book Lovers Day, August 9, and then wrapping it up on National Read a Book Day, September 6.In the spirit of giving back and supporting early childhood literacy, the restaurants will accept new books tailored for infants to five-year-olds. Customers who donate will receive a Free Bagel with cream cheese. Donations will be accepted at all Goldbergs, excluding the airport locations."Reading is a vital skill across ages, and we are delighted to help encourage and develop it for our youngest audiences. Books open up a world of opportunities for children to explore and help create lasting, precious memories when shared with loved ones," said Bradley Saxe, CO-CEO of Goldbergs Group. "Reach Out and Read Georgia is a very special cause for Goldbergs, and we are proud to continue supporting their important work for our community."“We are excited to partner with Goldbergs Fine Foods once again and continue to nourish healthy minds and bodies through books. Our partnership with Goldbergs enables us to heighten awareness across Georgia about the vital role corporate philanthropy can play in advancing our mission of reaching 50% of Georgia's young children by 2030,” said Amy Erickson, Executive Director of Reach Out and Read Georgia. “We encourage our area neighbors to join us in making a difference one book at a time.”Suggested donations for the Goldbergs Book Drive are new books for children ages newborn through five. All donated books must be new. As a thank-you, every donor will receive a complimentary bagel with cream cheese. This offer is valid through September 6, 2025.All donations will directly benefit Reach Out and Read Georgia. For more information, visit www.reachoutandread.org/georgia and follow on social media @reachoutandreadgeorgia. To find a Goldbergs location near you please visit www. goldbergsfinefoods.com or follow on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods.About Goldbergs GroupGoldbergs Group is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, Goldline Catering, and recently Pasta Mami.For more information, visit GoldbergsFineFoods.com.About Reach Out and ReadAs a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Reach Out and Read leverages the near universal reach of the pediatric well-child visit to support caregivers in fostering healthy relationships with their young children through shared reading. Reach Out and Read serves more than 4.6 million children and provided 7.7 million free books last year across 9.3 million well-child visits. Around 70 percent of the children Reach Out and Read serves are from low income families. The only national pediatric literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Reach Out and Read serves children in every state across the U.S., through 6,500 clinics and the expertise of 39,000 clinicians. Recent research in a peer reviewed study published in Academic Pediatrics confirms the program's effectiveness in increasing the frequency of parental reading, which builds early language and literacy skills and strengthens family relationships.

