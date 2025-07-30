Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Settlements in Two Environmental Cases

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced settlements in two cases her office prosecuted on behalf of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Agri Star Meat and Poultry, LLC has agreed to pay a $50,000 penalty and come into full compliance with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by December 31, 2026. Over the course of several years, Agri Star exceeded permitted wastewater limits approximately 60 times. The most recent ammonia violations resulted in acutely toxic concentrations in Hecker Creek. In addition, Agri Star failed to timely report outages, failures and daily maximum violations, meet compliance schedules, conduct required monitoring, and submit reports.

In a separate case, NEW Co-op has agreed to a settlement related to the March 2024 ammonia nitrogen release at its Red Oak facility that led to a significant fish kill along 48 miles of the Nishnabotna River and its confluence with the Missouri River. Under the settlement, NEW Co-op will pay a $50,000 penalty, pay $50,000 toward a supplemental environmental project with the Montgomery County Conservation Board, and agree to a three-year state-wide injunction prohibiting future violations of Iowa’s water-quality laws.

