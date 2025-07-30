Family-Founded Garlic Spread Brand Brala’s Best Launches Kickstarter for Shelf-Stable Garlic Bread Magic

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brala’s Best, a small-batch garlic spread brand created by a Navy veteran and now led by his daughter, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the next phase of its journey: clean-label, shelf-stable garlic spreads in new easy-squeeze pouches that turn ordinary bread into golden, crispy garlic bread—no chopping, no peeling, no margarine required.Created by retired psychologist and Navy vet Paul Brala, Brala’s Best began as a homemade recipe shared with friends. Encouraged by his daughter Claire McDonald, the family turned the garlic-packed recipe into a food startup now beloved for its bold flavor and real ingredients.The Kickstarter campaign—named a “Project We Love” by Kickstarter—will support Brala’s Best’s rebrand and first large production run with a new clean-label recipe made with high-oleic sunflower oil and no canola, artificial flavors, or dairy.“What started as a full-blown garlic obsession has evolved into a growing food brand fueled by family, flavor, and a whole lot of garlic,” says Claire. “Unlike most spreads that melt into the bread, ours browns on top, creating a craveable garlic crust. Forget artificial flavoring of your typical garlic bread spread—ours is whipped, dairy-free garlic magic made with whole cloves and clean ingredients.”If the campaign reaches its stretch goal of $25,000, backers will get to vote on the next flavor—early contenders include roasted garlic & rosemary, lemon herb, or chili crisp.How Brala’s Best Works:Spread onto your favorite breadToast until golden at 375°FEnjoy restaurant-quality garlic bread in minutesAbout the Founders:After suffering through a childhood that only featured powdered garlic and garlic salt, Paul Brala finally discovered the fresh stuff in his teens and never looked back. After years of experimenting, he created a garlic spread that wowed friends and family. With encouragement from his daughter Claire, he turned it into a business. Today, Claire—a tech industry professional by day—leads the brand’s expansion with a mission to Make Meals MagicBrala’s Best is headquartered in Austin, TX and Pensacola, FL, and proudly self-funded by the Brala family.To learn more or support the campaign, visit:Follow Along:Instagram & TikTok: @bralasbestFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/bralasbest

