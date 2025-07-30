Humanitas Media Launches

Innovative New Nonprofit Will Harness The Power of Storytelling for Human Rights Advocacy

Stories have the unique ability to transform how we see the world and each other.” — Dr. Tracy Aanenson

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanitas Media , a new nonprofit dedicated to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities through the power of storytelling, officially launches today. The organization brings together leading experts in human rights and activism to elevate narratives that inspire global solidarity, justice, and human dignity.Led by President Tracy Aanenson, PhD, Humanitas Media was founded on the belief that storytelling can be a transformative force for human rights. "Humanitas Media exists to create meaningful connections between marginalized communities and broader audiences," said Dr. Aanenson. "We believe deeply in the power of authentic narratives to bridge divides, foster empathy, and spark meaningful action toward systemic change."As its inaugural initiative, Humanitas Media will publish Through the Gates of Hell: American Injustice at Guantanamo Bay on October 14, 2025. The memoir by Joshua Colangelo-Bryan recounts his experience as an American attorney representing Jaber Muhammed, a detainee at Guantanamo Bay. Despite the dehumanizing conditions of the detention center, the two men forged a profound bond in their shared pursuit of justice—offering a rare, human perspective from inside one of the world’s most controversial detention sites.Humanitas Media’s publishing program will be distributed by Simon & Schuster, with future projects forthcoming from prominent human rights activists. In addition to its book releases, the organization is developing a range of digital storytelling projects and building partnerships with human rights organizations to expand its reach and impact further."Stories have the unique ability to transform how we see the world and each other," said Dr. Aanenson. "By creating multiple pathways for these narratives to reach different communities, we hope to inspire both empathy and action in support of human dignity worldwide."About Humanitas Media: Humanitas Media was born from a belief in storytelling as a force for human rights. We amplify personal narratives that expose injustice, affirm dignity, and empower survivors to reclaim their voices. By confronting systems of oppression and lifting marginalized perspectives, our mission is to connect powerful human stories with a global audience. We are committed to making these narratives accessible and emotionally resonant, building empathy and deepening awareness. Through these deeply human stories, Humanitas Media will inspire a global community embracing understanding and solidarity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.