Discover nature at MDC’s Allred Lake Natural Area in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians and visitors to explore Allred Lake Natural Area (NA) — home to one of the best remaining examples of lowland swamp and bottomland forest habitat in the state.

Located in the Bootheel region of Missouri, the area spans a diverse and ecologically rich landscape, including a 76-acre portion designated as a Missouri Natural Area. This designation recognizes the area’s exceptional educational and scientific value, and MDC actively manages the site to preserve its unique plant and animal communities.

“Allred Lake is a rare and beautiful reminder of the swampy wilderness that once covered much of southeastern Missouri,” said MDC Conservation Agent Clarissa Stroder. “It’s an outstanding place for nature study, birding, and quiet appreciation of some of the state’s oldest natural features.”

Ryan Dirnberger, MDC district supervisor, said the area’s bottomland forests are home to a striking mix of tree species, including bald cypress, swamp tupelo, water locust, sweetgum, willow oak, overcup oak, water hickory, swamp chestnut oak, water elm, and swamp privet.

“Some of the area’s bald cypress trees are estimated to be over 500 years old, standing as living monuments to the region’s natural history,” he said.

At the heart of Allred lies a seven-acre natural lake, encircled by a cypress-tupelo swamp. Dirnberger said this wetland habitat supports several swamp-dependent species, including the endangered taillight shiner and the swamp darter — two rare fish that rely on these unique environments for survival.

“To enhance visitor access, MDC staff have constructed a boardwalk and viewing platform along the western side of the lake,” he said. “This provides an ideal spot for wildlife photography, birdwatching, and nature observation without disturbing the fragile ecosystem.”

Allred Lake Natural Area is open to the public year-round, and MDC encourages all visitors to tread lightly and respect the sensitive habitats found here. No hunting or fishing is allowed.

For more information about Missouri’s natural areas and conservation areas near you, visit mdc.mo.gov or download the free MO Outdoors mobile app.