NOTICE TO LION STREET FINANCIAL CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED GWG L BONDS

National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased GWG L Bonds at Lion Street Financial. The law firm urges all investors who suffered investment losses due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many investors throughout the nation who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in GWG L Bonds. The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01397) was filed against Lion Street Financial on behalf of two investors seeking to recover $250,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in high-risk GWG L Bond investments.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the clients invested in the L Bonds based on the alleged material representation made by Lion Street that the GWG L Bonds would provide monthly income and the return of their principal at maturity. Prior to purchasing the GWG L Bonds, the investors had never purchased an alternative investment.KlaymanToskes' investigation found that within less than three years of the customers' initial investments, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The claim further alleges that Lion Street Financial failed to conduct adequate due diligence and failed to identify and investigate red flags associated with GWG Holdings.With the GWG Holdings' bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy.Customers of Lion Street Financial and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.

