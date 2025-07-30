GaitBetter Launches gaitACTIVE : An Evidence-Based Fall-Prevention Program for Older Adults

A rehabilitation professional shows a patient the gaitACTIVE system on the screen. The gaitACTIVE Program is delivered through the GaitBetter system.

Now Available Nationwide, gaitACTIVE Brings Virtual Reality Gait Training to Senior Centers, CCRCs, and Rehabilitation Clinics

With this program, organizations across the country can offer older adults a fun and engaging fall prevention program, helping to promote healthy aging and prevent falls before they happen.” — Hilik Harari, CEO, GaitBetter

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GaitBetter , a leader in virtual reality-based rehabilitation, is proud to announce the official launch of gaitACTIVE , a first-of-its-kind community wellness program designed to help older adults reduce falls, stay mobile, and age with confidence.Built on GaitBetter’s clinically validated technology, gaitACTIVE (Advanced Cognitive Training in Virtual Environment) combines motor-cognitive treadmill training with virtual reality environments that can be delivered in community centers, CCRCs, senior wellness centers, and outpatient clinics. The dual-tasking program is fun and engaging, offering older adults a proactive and enjoyable way to stay steady on their feet.“We created gaitACTIVE to expand the opportunities for patients to benefit from our proven technology,” said Hilik Harari, CEO of GaitBetter. “With this program, organizations across the country can offer older adults a fun, engaging fall prevention program, helping to promote healthy aging and prevent falls before they happen.”Virtual Reality Meets Real-Life Fall PreventionFalls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among older Americans. While traditional fall-prevention programs focus mainly on muscle strength or balance, gaitACTIVE goes further by addressing the cognitive aspect of walking, like multitasking, motor planning, attention and decision-making.Each gaitACTIVE session integrates treadmill walking with real-time virtual challenges that simulate everyday walking scenarios. Participants are guided by trained facilitators and progress through a curriculum designed to improve gait, dynamic balance, and relevant cognitive skills.Backed by Research, Designed for CommunitiesgaitACTIVE is powered by GaitBetter’s patented motor-cognitive VR training system , which is already used in over 150 hospitals, rehab clinics, and research centers worldwide. The technology has been shown in clinical trials to improve mobility, reduce fall risk, and enhance rehabilitation for people with Parkinson’s disease, stroke, and other neurological conditions. Real-world use by over 20,000 individuals confirms the evidence, with fewer falls, improved gait and cognitive performance, and ultimately higher confidence amongst users.With the launch of gaitACTIVE, this technology is now available in a turnkey format that includes:- A 12-week training protocol- Facilitator training and certification- Participant progress tracking- Ongoing support and community engagement toolsYou can watch the GaitBetter system in action here.Learn MoreOrganizations interested in bringing gaitACTIVE to their communities or applying for funding can visit: https://gaitactive.gaitbetter.com

