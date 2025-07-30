HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force Performs Largest Dog Rescue in a Decade; Total Could Top 150 Dogs

Some of the more than 150 dogs found and rescued from horrific conditions by HSMO's Animal Cruelty Taskforce at a hoarder's home in Christian County Missouri

HSMO's Animal Cruelty Task Force Performs Largest Dog Rescue in a Decade, Total could top 150, From a Hoarder in Christian County. All are small breeds dogs.

These dogs lived in horrific conditions, and through careful negotiations we were able to rescue them from a heart-breaking situation. Now they are safe and will get the second chance they deserve.” — Kathy Warnick, President, Humane Society of Missouri

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This morning the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) – one of the nation’s largest animal-rescue and disaster-response teams – is rescuing an estimated 150 dogs, including several puppies, from a hoarder’s home in Christian County, Missouri. HSMO was made aware of the hoarding through an anonymous tip and was able to negotiate with the owner to surrender the dogs. The dogs, all small breeds including Shih Tzus, Chihuahuas and others are being transported to HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis to receive health evaluations and emergency veterinary treatment. It is clear that many of the dogs are malnourished and are suffering from infestations and skin issues due to neglect.The emergency rescue includes all members of HSMO’s ACT team and will arrive in two phases today, with the first group set to arrive at 3 p.m., and the second early this evening. The final number of animals in this rescue will be confirmed by 6 p.m. The size of the rescue will put a strain on the already crowded shelter, and they are asking for help from the public through donations of towels, blankets and newspapers. They are also waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 35 pounds to make room for the rescued pups.“These dogs lived in horrific conditions, and had we not intervened, it is clear that they might not have survived,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are relieved that through careful negotiations we were able to rescue these animals from such a dangerous and heart-breaking situation. Now that they are safe, community support is critical to ensure these dogs receive the care and treatment they deserve and a new chance for a better life with a loving family.”Donations to help support the care of these animals can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescues. Needed items also are available to purchase directly from Amazon on HSMO’s wish list.HSMO will make the dogs available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by the veterinarians and evaluated by the animal behavior team. As the animals recover – medically and behaviorally – they will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. There is no current timeline for when these dogs will be ready for their forever home, but interested adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt to see when they become available.To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.About the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task ForceThe Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.Annually, Humane Society of Missouri’s 15 field-tested, professional animal cruelty investigators and staff:• Travel more than 350,000 miles• Make more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse/neglect• Aid more than 20,000 animalsTogether, they work to hold people accountable for the abuse and neglect of animals in the St. Louis Metropolitan region and all of Missouri.Contact Information for the PublicReport Animal Abuse: 314-647-4400Donations: 314-951-1542Humane Society of Missouri website: www.hsmo.org

