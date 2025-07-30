Dwight Thomas is Proud to Present his book 'Mr. Poe and Dr. Moran'

A Fresh Perspective on a Controversial American Author

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dwight Thomas is pleased to announce the availability of Mr. Poe and Dr. Moran: A Medical Biography of Edgar Allan Poe by the experienced literary scholar and medical historian Dwight Thomas. This compelling biography issued by Pittsburgh’s Dorrance Company offers new insights on America's most enigmatic literary giant, Edgar Allan Poe. It is based entirely on authentic nineteenth-century documents, many of which became accessible only with the introduction of online databases.Dwight Thomas, a Ph.D. in American Literature from the University of Pennsylvania (1978), brings extensive expertise to the book’s complex subject matter. His previous publications include the highly regarded Poe Log (1987), a day-by-day scholarly reconstruction of Poe’s career which he co-authored with David K. Jackson. University libraries in the United States and many other countries retain this expensive volume in their collections.Mr. Poe and Dr. Moran is a more affordable and hand-handy title, designed to be accessible to all literate adults seeking reliable information about Poe’s life, his writings, and his close associates. This new book functions both as a readable narrative and as an extensively indexed reference tool. Its attractive illustrations add to its value and make it an indispensable acquisition for all libraries, public and private.

Dwight Thomas on Global Book Network with Paul Ryden

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.