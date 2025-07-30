Ugandan Student Launches AI-Powered Health Website to Simplify Medical Information

hope.co.ug logo

A 23-year-old Ugandan student has launched a new digital health platform that aims to revolutionise how communities access health information in Uganda.

ISHAKA, WESTERN REGION, UGANDA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 23-year-old Ugandan student has launched a new digital health platform that aims to revolutionise how communities access health information in Uganda. Hope.co.ug , built by Hope Emmanuel, a fourth-year Pharmacy student at Kampala International University (Ishaka campus), blends clear health education with cutting-edge AI to make accurate, personalised medical information available to the public - for free.The platform features an AI assistant trained on Uganda’s national clinical guidelines, offering instant answers to health questions. It also allows users to submit their own health concerns privately and receive a detailed response within 24 hours. Topics range from mental health and sexual health to common illnesses and medicines.“I noticed that a lot of health information online wasn’t made for us. It’s either written in complicated language or doesn’t reflect what actually happens in Ugandan clinics,” Hope said. “So I built something that does.”Since launching, the site has gained traction through word of mouth and social media, with many Ugandans reaching out to ask personal health questions in a safe and judgment-free space.Hope’s mission is simple: to help people make better health decisions by giving them access to clear, trustworthy, and locally relevant medical knowledge.The platform also offers an option to chat directly with a healthcare provider via WhatsApp for urgent needs - part of a broader goal to bridge gaps between patients and providers in Uganda’s evolving healthcare system.Hope says this is just the beginning. Future updates will include a growing directory of Ugandan healthcare providers, more localised content, and new tools to support patients in rural and urban areas alike.“Technology can’t replace doctors, but it can bring people closer to care,” Hope said. “This is my small way of helping.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.