Southland Development Authority Welcomes Nathaniel K. Sutton as New Board Chair

The non-profit organization, designed to grow the South Suburban economy, selects a new Chairman from its Board of Directors

Nate knows firsthand what these businesses need to succeed, and now he’s helping SDA shape better tools to support them.” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA), a South Suburban economic development organization, is excited to announce the appointment of Nathaniel K. Sutton as its new Board Chair, working directly with SDA’s President, Felicia D. Hardy, and CEO, Bo Kemp. The Founder of Sutton Ford, Nate has been an active contributor to the South Suburban Public Action Deliver Shelter (PADS) Board and the Southland Development Authority Board for the last 2 years. His dedication to both economic and social progress reflects a holistic commitment to strengthening the Southland community.As a tenured business owner passionate about serving the Southland community, Nate is positioned to make a significant impact on the SDA’s growth trajectory. A recipient of the Village of Matteson’s Distinguished Business Award with decades of experience in the automotive industry, he aims to connect business owners to timely growth opportunities. Through his work at Sutton Ford, Nate has collaborated directly with local governments to develop land, secure incentives, and build infrastructure, among other initiatives, creating tangible economic development.“We’re honored to have Nate as the Chairman of the Southland Development Authority Board,” said Bo Kemp, SDA’s CEO. “His experiences with economic development as a South Suburban business leader and owner, coupled with an unwavering commitment to community advancement, align perfectly with our mission to drive inclusive, long-term growth across the Southland. Nate knows firsthand what these businesses need to succeed, and now he’s helping SDA shape better tools to support them.”Nate’s appointment comes after the release of the SDA’s 2025 Impact Report, a five-year (2020-2024) executive summary that encapsulates the origins of SDA and its measured success. The report explicitly highlights how the SDA has leveraged modest public and philanthropic backing to generate far-reaching economic, social, and real estate impacts in the Southland.###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the south suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.