Stanton Optical Opens New Store in Indianapolis, IN

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Indianapolis (Castleton), IN, on July 21st. This new addition at 6706 E. 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250, strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide Convenient Eye Care for Less“Marking our 7th Stanton Optical store in the Indianapolis market, this community is one that’s been synonymous with our success since opening our first store in Indiana back in 2006.” stated Kissel Goldman, SVP, Chief Operating Officer. “After all these years, we continue to commit to redefining what convenience means in eye care. And now with in-store labs, we empower our customers to get their eye exams and glasses all in one visit, with single-vision glasses ready in 30 minutes. Plus, we also accept vision insurance , FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network and offer special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families. “Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics and has partnered with Physicians Eyecare Group to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams through patented telehealth technology. Affiliated eye doctors have conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams to-date, making healthy eyes more accessible and enabling doctors to see more patients, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses for $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam* all same-day.The new location is less than 4 miles from Oliver’s Woods Nature Preserve and walking distance from large retail stores.Hours of operation for the new store are:Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pmSaturday from 9 am-6 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at www.stantonoptical.com or call (317) 364-4002. The list of Indianapolis locations include:-14708 Greyhound Plaza, Ste 2, Carmel, IN 46032-9235 Michigan Rd, Suite D, Indianapolis, IN 46268-613 E McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47303-7853 South US 31, Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 46227-10724 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN 46123-1960 N National Rd, Suite 300, Columbus, IN 47201-6706 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250 – NEW STOREAbout Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at www.nowoptics.com.

