Jewelers of America Announces 2025 CASE Award Winners
The CASE Awards recognize JA Members who exhibit creativity, artistry, style and excellence in jewelry design
“Jewelers of America’s CASE Awards design competition showcases the innovative designs and exceptional talents of Jewelers of America members across the country,” says Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of America. “We are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements and the brilliance they bring to the world of fine jewelry.”
The winners, selected out of over 150 entries from JA Members, were determined by a judging panel of industry experts who evaluated the entries on the following criteria: overall design, marketability, originality and quality of manufacture.
All the winning jewelers are members of Jewelers of America. Jewelers of America member jewelers are among the most reputable jewelers in the United States, backed by an annual commitment to Jewelers of America’s Code of Professional Practices.
The winners are: Retailer Jewelry up to $5,000, German Kabirski, designed by German Kabirski, Lake Worth, FL; Retailer Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000, Tresor Collection Inc., designed by Puja Bordia, Coral Gables, FL; Retailer Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000, Ricardo Basta Fine Jewelry, designed by Ricardo Basta, Los Angeles, CA; Retailer Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000, Rosario Navia, designed by Rosario Navia, New York, NY; Supplier Jewelry up to $5,000, Benedicte de Boysson, designed by Benedicte de Boysson, Miami, FL; Supplier Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000, Martha Seely Design, designed by Martha Seely, Carlisle, MA; Supplier Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000, Lindsey Scoggins Studio, designed by Lindsey Scoggins, New York, NY; and Supplier Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000, Vanessa Fernández Studio, designed by Vanessa Fernández, Miami, FL.
The 2025 CASE Awards are sponsored by Synchrony and Jewelers Mutual. The competition is open exclusively to employees of Jewelers of America Member companies. For more information and to view the Winner’s Photo Gallery, visit https://www.jewelers.org/news/ja-in-the-news/jewelers-of-america-2025-case-award-winners or contact Jewelers of America’s Member Services at (800) 223-0673.
The 2025 CASE Award Winners are:
Retailer: Jewelry up to $5,000
German Kabirski
Designed by German Kabirski
Lake Worth, FL
Riona Pearl Earrings in sterling silver with white shell pearls, plated in 18K yellow gold and black anthracite
$480
Retailer: Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000
Tresor Collection Inc.
Designed by Puja Bordia
Coral Gables, FL
18K yellow gold earrings with Sleeping Beauty Turquoise (9.82 ctw), diamonds and blue sapphires
$9,000
Retailer: Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000
Ricardo Basta Fine Jewelry
Designed by Ricardo Basta
Los Angeles, CA
Platinum ring with a 2.09 carat fancy-cut, fancy natural color diamond and white diamonds (0.12 ctw)
$16,500
Retailer: Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000
Rosario Navia
Designed by Rosario Navia
New York, NY
18K yellow gold spiral-inspired engagement ring with a bezel-set 2.00 carat round brilliant diamond (D/VVS2)
$29,000
Supplier: Jewelry up to $5,000
Benedicte de Boysson
Designed by Benedicte de Boysson
Miami, FL
18K rose gold earrings with cabochon grey moonstones and diamonds (0.12 ctw); includes removable cuff with carved grey moonstones
$2,450
Supplier: Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000
Martha Seely Design
Designed by Martha Seely
Carlisle, MA
Starburst earrings in 14K yellow gold with lab grown diamonds (3.28 ctw)
$5,650
Supplier: Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000
Lindsey Scoggins Studio
Designed by Lindsey Scoggins
New York, NY
18K rose gold convertible earrings with cushion-cut green tourmalines (4.00 ctw total) and pavé diamond petals; can be worn as tourmaline studs, flower studs or with gold and diamond stem attachments
$16,000
Supplier: Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000
Vanessa Fernández Studio
Designed by Vanessa Fernández
Miami, FL
One-of-a-kind handcrafted 18K yellow gold Toi et Moi ring with a 2.00 carat fancy color light brown pear-shaped diamond (VVS2, GIA) and a 1.50 carat fancy color brown-yellow pear-shaped diamond (VS1)
$50,000
