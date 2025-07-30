Jewelers of America Announces 2025 CASE Award Winners

CASE Awards Design Competition Winners

The CASE Awards recognize JA Members who exhibit creativity, artistry, style and excellence in jewelry design

Jewelers of America’s CASE Awards design competition showcases the innovative designs and exceptional talents of Jewelers of America members across the country.” — Amanda Gizzi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, has announced the winners of its 35th annual CASE Awards jewelry design competition. The CASE Awards, which stands for Creativity, Artistry, Style and Excellence, is JA’s national design competition that recognizes JA Members who exemplify exceptional skill and vision in jewelry design.“Jewelers of America’s CASE Awards design competition showcases the innovative designs and exceptional talents of Jewelers of America members across the country,” says Amanda Gizzi, spokesperson for Jewelers of America. “We are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements and the brilliance they bring to the world of fine jewelry.”The winners, selected out of over 150 entries from JA Members, were determined by a judging panel of industry experts who evaluated the entries on the following criteria: overall design, marketability, originality and quality of manufacture.All the winning jewelers are members of Jewelers of America. Jewelers of America member jewelers are among the most reputable jewelers in the United States, backed by an annual commitment to Jewelers of America’s Code of Professional Practices.The winners are: Retailer Jewelry up to $5,000, German Kabirski, designed by German Kabirski, Lake Worth, FL; Retailer Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000, Tresor Collection Inc., designed by Puja Bordia, Coral Gables, FL; Retailer Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000, Ricardo Basta Fine Jewelry, designed by Ricardo Basta, Los Angeles, CA; Retailer Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000, Rosario Navia, designed by Rosario Navia, New York, NY; Supplier Jewelry up to $5,000, Benedicte de Boysson, designed by Benedicte de Boysson, Miami, FL; Supplier Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000, Martha Seely Design, designed by Martha Seely, Carlisle, MA; Supplier Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000, Lindsey Scoggins Studio, designed by Lindsey Scoggins, New York, NY; and Supplier Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000, Vanessa Fernández Studio, designed by Vanessa Fernández, Miami, FL.The 2025 CASE Awards are sponsored by Synchrony and Jewelers Mutual. The competition is open exclusively to employees of Jewelers of America Member companies. For more information and to view the Winner’s Photo Gallery, visit https://www.jewelers.org/news/ja-in-the-news/jewelers-of-america-2025-case-award-winners or contact Jewelers of America’s Member Services at (800) 223-0673.The 2025 CASE Award Winners are:Retailer: Jewelry up to $5,000German KabirskiDesigned by German KabirskiLake Worth, FLRiona Pearl Earrings in sterling silver with white shell pearls, plated in 18K yellow gold and black anthracite$480Retailer: Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000Tresor Collection Inc.Designed by Puja BordiaCoral Gables, FL18K yellow gold earrings with Sleeping Beauty Turquoise (9.82 ctw), diamonds and blue sapphires$9,000Retailer: Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000Ricardo Basta Fine JewelryDesigned by Ricardo BastaLos Angeles, CAPlatinum ring with a 2.09 carat fancy-cut, fancy natural color diamond and white diamonds (0.12 ctw)$16,500Retailer: Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000Rosario NaviaDesigned by Rosario NaviaNew York, NY18K yellow gold spiral-inspired engagement ring with a bezel-set 2.00 carat round brilliant diamond (D/VVS2)$29,000Supplier: Jewelry up to $5,000Benedicte de BoyssonDesigned by Benedicte de BoyssonMiami, FL18K rose gold earrings with cabochon grey moonstones and diamonds (0.12 ctw); includes removable cuff with carved grey moonstones$2,450Supplier: Jewelry $5,001 to $10,000Martha Seely DesignDesigned by Martha SeelyCarlisle, MAStarburst earrings in 14K yellow gold with lab grown diamonds (3.28 ctw)$5,650Supplier: Jewelry $10,001 to $20,000Lindsey Scoggins StudioDesigned by Lindsey ScogginsNew York, NY18K rose gold convertible earrings with cushion-cut green tourmalines (4.00 ctw total) and pavé diamond petals; can be worn as tourmaline studs, flower studs or with gold and diamond stem attachments$16,000Supplier: Jewelry $20,001 to $75,000Vanessa Fernández StudioDesigned by Vanessa FernándezMiami, FLOne-of-a-kind handcrafted 18K yellow gold Toi et Moi ring with a 2.00 carat fancy color light brown pear-shaped diamond (VVS2, GIA) and a 1.50 carat fancy color brown-yellow pear-shaped diamond (VS1)$50,000

