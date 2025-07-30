Protecting What Matters

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BREAKING: Frank Roberson Expands Elite Protection Legacy into Global

Security Enterprise with Black Rhino Companies, Inc.

With more than two decades of experience in executive protection, counterintelligence, and high-threat response, Frank Roberson has expanded Black Rhino Group, a full-scale, globally deployed executive protection and intelligence firm. What began as one man’s mission to protect elected officials, CEO's and families has evolved into a multinational organization serving clients across six continents.

Black Rhino Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rhino Companies, operates with highly trained agents and a full suite of services designed to anticipate, prevent, and neutralize a wide range of modern security threats from physical risk to cyber vulnerabilities, workplace violence, and beyond.

The company offers tailored solutions including executive protection, residential and travel security, threat intelligence, counter-surveillance, and a signature S.A.F.E. training program that equips corporate teams with situational awareness and crisis planning.

STRATEGIC MINDS. GLOBAL MISSION.

With the expansion of Black Rhino Companies, Roberson is joined by a full-time executive team championing the company’s strategic mission. Chief Operating Officer Michael Little brings deep expertise in large-scale security management and personnel deployment. Christy Paul-Roberson, Chief Financial Officer, oversees business operations and financial structure with more than 15 years of experience managing complex enterprises. Greg Gulotta, Chief Revenue Officer, leads revenue strategy with a background in accelerating sales across global markets. Brittney Garcia-Dumas, Chief Marketing Officer, brings nationally recognized expertise in brand positioning, digital strategy, and growth marketing. Chief Compliance Officer, Carl Glusick rounds out the executive team ensuring Black Rhino maintians a high standard of compliance. Together, this internal team has transformed Black Rhino into a globally positioned firm serving corporations, dignitaries, public figures, and private individuals worldwide.

Guided by a Nationally Recognized Board, Supporting the firm’s mission is Paul O. Williams, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Bison Equities, whose decades of executive leadership and public board experience anchor the company’s long-term vision. He is joined by Lt. Gen. Michael D. Barbero (Ret.) , a decorated U.S. Army commander who led forces at every level, including 46 months in Iraq, and now advises international security and investment initiatives across Europe and the MENA region. Additional members include civic leaders such as Michael Jacobson, President and CEO of the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, John T. Doolittle, former Member of Congress, John Keith King, former White House Chief Communications Engineer, and business leaders Jeffrey Fields, Dick Gann, and Paul Fulks, all bringing deep expertise in infrastructure, technology, and intelligence. Together, this high-command leadership positions Black Rhino Group as the definitive global authority in elite executive protection and strategic threat mitigation.

POSITIONED FOR A CHANGING WORLD

The expansion comes at a time when executive protection is more critical than ever. According to recent industry data, incidents targeting high-profile individuals are on the rise, with over 460 publicly reported threats in the last year alone. Residences have become the most common target location—underscoring the need for 24/7 security strategies that extend beyond the office.

Black Rhino has been updated to reflect its global scope and elite capability. Its focus on global reach, local precision, and technology-enhanced security, blends intelligence-grade analysis with elite physical protection.

About Black Rhino Group

Black Rhino Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rhino Companies, Inc. and a global executive protection and intelligence firm headquartered in Texas, with capabilities to deploy agents across the globe. Founded by veteran protection expert Frank Roberson, the company specializes in discreet, customized security for corporate leaders, high-net-worth families, public figures, convention centers, luxury hotels, and large-scale events. Services include embedded agents, travel and residential protection, threat intelligence, cybersecurity partnerships, and enterprise safety training.

About Black Rhino Companies, Inc.

Black Rhino Companies, Inc is parent company of Black Rhino Group and a leading provider of comprehensive physical security and protective intelligence solutions designed to safeguard and enhance safety for individuals, organizations, and communities. Leveraging advanced technologies, highly trained personnel, and strategic intelligence services, we deliver tailored security solutions that address the multifaceted challenges of a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

To learn more or schedule a private consultation, visit www.blackrhinogrp.com

Contact: Brittney Garcia-Dumas at Brittney@blackrhinogrp.com or Frank Roberson at frank@blackrhinogrp.com

