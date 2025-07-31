WAVERUNNER CAPITAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Waverunner announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,900,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $245,000.

Waverunner Capital Inc. (CSE:WRUN)

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waverunner Capital Inc. (CSE: WRUN and US OTC: CHMJF) (the “Company” or “Waverunner”), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,900,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, for anticipated gross proceeds of up to $245,000.This capital raise represents a step forward in advancing the Company’s turnaround and restructuring mode. Proceeds from this private placement will be used to strengthen working capital, settle outstanding payables (including those owed to related parties), and support future business development. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing is anticipated by August 29, 2025, and is contingent upon the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange.In a parallel move, Waverunner has successfully disposed of its investment in ONLP, further solidifying its financial position.CEO Douglas Ford commented, "Waverunner has been in a restructuring and refocusing mode for an extended period. Management expects that the proceeds from the ONLP sale, combined with the private placement financing, will provide the momentum needed to complete this process and resume building value for all stakeholders."About Waverunner Capital Inc.Waverunner Capital Inc. is a Canadian venture capital investment company whose strategy is to focus on opportunistic investments across a broad range of industries, and is seeking to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company's management expertise. Existing holdings are in a consumer-targeted biotechnology venture, a renewable energy developer in the wind and solar sector (“REVV”), and a plant-based wellness company (“FUEL”). Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.waverunnercapital.com and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca “Douglas Ford”Chief Executive OfficerFor further information please contact:Waverunner Capital Inc. Douglas Ford, CEOPhone: 604-678-8941Email: info@waverunnercapital.comNeither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "budget", "scheduled" and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the sale of ONLP, the anticipated closing of the non-brokered private placement; and the expected growth potential of the Company.By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company’s reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators, including risks related to the Company’s ability to complete the Consolidation. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

