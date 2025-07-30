2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival offers an additional session of the “Family Art Camp” An Astronaut’s Day explores science in theatre

MACAU, July 30 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government and organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival (MICAF) will offer an additional session for the widely popular “Family Art Camp”, from 23 to 24 August, with tickets going on sale from 10am on 3 August through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. In addition, this week the play An Astronaut’s Day will be presented as well as screenings of numerous films at the Macao International Children’s Film Festival. The public is welcome to join the weekend parties of the “Little MICAF’s Paradise” joining in the fun and creating warm summer memories.

The “Family Art Camp” has been highly sought after, and will offer an additional session from 23 to 24 August. Over these two days, participants can camp overnight at the Macao Cultural Centre, where they will engage in art workshops and visit the museum. All are welcome to join. Tickets purchases for the new session will be limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per performance per person on the day of sale (August 3).

Running from 1 to 3 August at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium, the play An Astronaut’s Day will lead the children to an immersive experience of the vastness of space and the daily routine and work of astronauts. The Macao International Children’s Film Festival, under the theme “Adaptation”, showcases over 20 diverse animated and fiction movies, such as Cinderella, The Storm, as well as Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, through which children are invited to explore the joy of cinema. Moreover, the weekend parties of the “Little MICAF’s Paradise,” co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Sands China Ltd., will continue this weekend at the CCM Plaza, offering of a variety of engaging activities. For more information and registration, please visit the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.

Tickets for the programmes of the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing (ticketing.enjoymacao.mo). Tickets for the 2nd Macao International Children’s Film Festival will be available simultaneously through the ticket office of the Cinematheque・Passion and online booking. For more information about the activities and discounts, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/micaf. 24-hour ticketing hotlines: 2840 0555.