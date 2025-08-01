Lavish Lifestyle unveils a user‑friendly mobile app that allows Utah homeowners to control and customize their permanent outdoor lighting from anywhere.

NORTH OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavish Lifestyle Launches New App for Intuitive Control of Permanent Lighting Systems

In August 2025, Lavish Lifestyle, a leading provider of window cleaning and custom lighting across Utah, has introduced a new mobile application that empowers users to manage their permanent lighting systems remotely with ease and precision.

The app integrates seamlessly with Lavish Lifestyle’s installed permanent lighting solutions, offering features such as brightness adjustment, color selection, and timer programming. Designed for homeowners and business clients alike, the user-friendly interface streamlines the experience of customizing lighting settings according to mood, season, or schedule

Convenience, Customization, and Control

With the app, users can schedule lighting scenes in advance and operate multiple lighting zones with a few taps. It supports remote access, making it practical for users to control their permanent lighting even when they’re away from home. This technological upgrade reflects a broader trend in modern home design—offering homeowners innovative tools that enhance both aesthetics and functionality through smart technology integration.

A Word from the Owner

"We’re excited to offer an app that makes managing permanent lighting easier, more customizable and accessible—whether you're at home or on the go," said Clark Peterson, Co-Owner of Lavish Lifestyle.

About Lavish Lifestyle

Based in North Ogden, Lavish Lifestyle provides professional window cleaning and custom lighting services throughout Utah. The company is known for combining eco-friendly cleaning practices with technology-forward lighting installations, including holiday, security, and permanent systems. With the introduction of its proprietary lighting control app, Lavish Lifestyle reinforces its commitment to enhancing home design with smart, intuitive solutions. They are located at 263 East, 2300 North, North Ogden, UT 84414.

