Blujin

For the First-Time Anywhere, Blujin Will Be Showcasing the Next Generation in Resume Matching and Ranking for Recruiting and Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blujin , Corp. to Debut Resume Explorer at HR Tech 2025 Blujin, Corp., the next-generation talent intelligence platform, announced today that it will be exhibiting for the first time at HR Tech 2025, on September 16th -18th in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will unveil its latest innovation, Resume Explorer, a cutting-edge solution designed to enable much more accurate and rapid candidate decisions so employers can make their hiring process much more effective and efficient.Held annually, HR Tech, is one of the most influential gatherings in the HR industry, bringing together leaders, innovators, investors, analysts, and decision-makers to explore emerging trends and technologies. Blujin will be showcasing Resume Explorer at Booth #6414P in the Startup Pavilion, with live demos and team members on hand to share insights and answer questions.“We’re excited to step onto the HR Technology stage and introduce Resume Explorer at such a respected event,” said Jeff Kevelson, CEO of Blujin. “This product represents a major leap forward in how Talent Acquisition and Hiring Managers can make better informed decisions as to which applicants will succeed in any job, and there’s no better place to debut it than in front of the industry’s best and brightest.”Resume Explorer connects to Applicants Tracking Systems and provides resume analysis with a dynamic skills ontology and temporal skills-based scoring, giving recruiters unprecedented visibility, transparency, bias mitigation, efficiency, and control. Designed with scalability, precision, auditability, and user experience in mind, it addresses the real-world challenges that today’s recruiters face every day.Conference attendees can visit Blujin at Booth #6414P or schedule a 1:1 meeting in advance by sending an email to info@blujin.comFor more information about Blujin and Resume Explorer, visit www.blujin.com About Blujin, Corp.Blujin, empowers Talent Acquisition teams to move from resume to interview with unprecedented speed and precision. Leveraging a patent-pending ontological examination engine with layered semantic analysis—rooted in the rigorous methodologies of financial and cybersecurity systems—Blujin delivers deep, actionable insights into candidate career trajectories. This enables more accurate, data-driven matching of talent to opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.