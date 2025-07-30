Western Cape Education on opening dates of 2026 school transfer applications

Parents of learners who wish to apply for a school transfer for the 2026 school year can do so between 4 August to 18 August 2025.

This applies to school transfer requests for learners already attending school in Grades 2–7 and Grades 9–12.

Applications can be done online at:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions

Transfer applications can also be submitted at the relevant school to which the parent or caregiver wishes to transfer, or at the relevant district office.

Parents applying will need the following supporting documents:

The last school report card

ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit

Proof of address or police affidavit

Parents who have not registered on the online system previously will first need to register on the online site. Once registration is completed, they can then proceed to the application.

Online video tutorials and step-by-step guidelines are available on the website:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

Please note that schools can only capture applications for their own institution, but the online system allows for applications to multiple schools.

Parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the WCED website. The form can only be submitted to schools or the district office from 4 August 2025 onwards.

Visit our admissions site for the form and relevant details:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents directly at the school. They can also contact the school for details on electronic (email) submissions using the official WCED form only.

With regards to Grade R, Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications, schools are currently finalising their admission lists and confirming placements for children on their waiting lists. This process is ongoing.

We do, however, appeal to all parents and caregivers who have not yet applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2026 school year to do so immediately. The online platform is closed for these late applications. They can contact their district office or call 0861 819 919 for more information.

Enquiries:

Bronagh Hammond

Director: Communication

Western Cape Education Department

E-mail: Bronagh.Hammond@westerncape.gov.za

Website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za

