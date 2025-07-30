Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads call to women economic empowerment for Women’s Month, 1 Aug

Pretoria: The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), Sindisiwe Chikunga, hosts the Women Trade Intervention Dialogue to launch the 2025 Women’s Month under the theme “Building resilient economies for all”, in collaboration with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture; Gauteng Provincial Government; Standard Bank South Africa; and Absa Bank.

The Women in Trade Intervention will focus on the following three priorities:

the support of the survival of informal economy across identified key economic sectors

identification of key sectoral interventions, including agriculture, manufacturing and the green energy sector

calling for collaboration and leveraging off sector agreements to increase investments in local economies

Minister Chikunga will also lead a round table session which will focus on de-risking financial inclusion of and for women, aimed at equipping women with business skills, market knowledge and access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 01 August 2025

Time: 09h00 – 16h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

The Women Trade Intervention forms part of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities’ G20 priority on financial inclusion. This priority emphasizes the need to accelerate financial inclusion for women and girls, which includes ensuring women access to financial services, digital tools, credit, and entrepreneurship opportunities, with the purpose of dismantling barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the financial system and achieving economic independence.

Enquiries:

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa

Spokesperson for the Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 083 406 6496

Cassius Selala

Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672

#ServiceDeliveryZA