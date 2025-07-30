Geosynthetics Market: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2030

Geosynthetics Market, by Type

The growth of the transportation and energy sectors, along with the cost-effectiveness of geosynthetics, are major factors driving market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, " Geosynthetics Market by Type (Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geocomposites, Geonets, and Others), and End-use Industry (Water/Wastewater Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction and Mining, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global geosynthetics market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $37.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06387 Key Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:-Drivers:- The growth of the transportation and energy sectors, along with the cost-effectiveness of geosynthetics, are major factors driving market expansion.Restraints:- Fluctuating petrochemical prices, which impact raw material costs, are a significant challenge for industry players.Opportunities:- Rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in developing economies presents lucrative growth prospects.Segment Highlights:-By Type:- Geomembranes led the market in 2020, accounting for nearly 40% of the global share, owing to their widespread application across various industries.- Geogrids are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.By End-Use Industry:- Water/Wastewater Management dominated in 2020 with around 40% of the total revenue, driven by growing urbanization and industrial demand.- Energy is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.0%, propelled by expansion in renewable energy projects globally.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest market share in 2020, contributing more than one-third of global revenue.- The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.3% through 2030, thanks to rising infrastructure and construction activity, particularly in India and China.Leading Market Players:- Freudenberg Group- HUESKER Group- Maccaferri S.p.A.- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG- PRS Geo-Technologies- Tensar International Corporation- Schouw & Co.- AGRU- Solmax- TENAX GroupThese companies are actively focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geosynthetics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

