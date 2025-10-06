Epoxy Curing Agents Market Trends, Investment Opportunities and Growth Analysis Through 2030

Epoxy Curing Agents Market, by Curing Agent

The market growth is driven by the rising demand for durable materials in the construction and transport industries.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global epoxy curing agents market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.The market growth is driven by the rising demand for durable materials in the construction and transport industries, coupled with the expanding renewable energy sector, particularly wind and solar power. However, stringent environmental regulations and growing consumer eco-awareness are posing challenges to market expansion.

On the upside, the surge in demand from data centers and increasing use of epoxy curing agents in medical equipment such as incubation chambers and storage devices are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.Segmental Insights:- By Curing Agent: The amines segment held the largest share in 2020 (nearly half of the market), while the anhydrides segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.- By Application: The paints & coatings segment led the market in 2020, contributing to over half of the revenue. However, electronic encapsulation & others are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% through 2030.- By Region: The Asia-Pacific region accounted for about one-third of the global market in 2020 and is projected to record the fastest growth (CAGR 6.7%) over the forecast period.Key Market Players:Bhor Chemicals and Plastics Pvt. Ltd., Cytec Solvay Group, Atul Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Park Aerospace Corp., Reliance Composites Polymers, Barrday Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG.

About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

