Making corporate climate transition plans credible – The Briefing Room

As the net zero transition ramps up, so do expectations for companies to show that they’re part of the shift to a low-emissions economy.

In an Australian first, Climateworks Centre has created a credibility guide for corporate climate transition plans.

A credible transition plan can demonstrate a company’s genuine commitment to reducing emissions – enhancing their competitive advantage, long-term value and investor confidence.

Free online event

Presentations, panel discussion and Q&A

4:00pm AEST, 12 August 2025

Climateworks’ new guide draws on best practice resources from across the globe, consolidating this wealth of information into one easy-to-understand document. It has been produced with input from many of Australia’s leading industry groups and climate transition experts.

Join guide authors Charlotte Mills and Charlotte Turner, Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek AM and special guest Jacques Morris, E3G Head of the International Transition Plan Network (ITPN), for an in-depth discussion on what makes a transition plan credible and what that means in the global context.

Everyone who registers will receive a link to a recording of the event. Register now

PANELLISTS

Charlotte Mills

Senior Analyst, Climateworks Centre

Charlotte focuses on defining and disseminating best practice corporate climate strategies, and tracking and analysing corporate performance. Previously, she worked as a research officer, supporting analysis of ASX200 corporate emissions reduction commitments’ alignment with a 1.5°C future.

Charlotte Turner

Senior Project Manager, Climateworks Centre

Charlotte focuses on embedding credibility in corporate strategic climate planning and corporate climate accountability. Prior to joining Climateworks, Charlotte was a practising lawyer specialising in climate and sustainability risk governance, climate-related mandatory reporting and climate-related litigation, and contributed to a number of significant publications.

Jacques Morris

Head, International Transition Plan Network, E3G

Jacques Morris is head of the International Transition Plan Network, E3G which is focussed on supporting global collaboration on private sector transition plans and their applications for national policies and regulations.

Previously, Jacques was the Team Leader for the Transition Plan Taskforce Secretariat – which developed an internationally-adopted gold standard for private sector transition plans – alongside lead roles at the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group and Centre for Greening Finance and Investment.

Jacques began his career in the UK Civil Service, where he led on green finance for COP26 in the Cabinet Office, and advised the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary on domestic policy priorities in the Cabinet Office’s Economic and Domestic Affairs Secretariat.

HOST

Anna Skarbek AM

CEO, Climateworks Centre

Anna Skarbek is CEO of Climateworks Centre, leading the organisation’s work in Australia and Southeast Asia with decision-makers who have power to reduce emissions at scale. Anna has led Climateworks since its creation in 2009.