The power of place in building net zero industrial precincts – The Briefing Room
Net Zero Industrial Precincts (NZIPs) are emerging as a powerful model for place-based industrial decarbonisation. While all aim for the same end goal, the path looks different in every location.
In this webinar, hear about Climateworks Centre’s work in Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia, highlighting how localised strategies, stakeholder coordination and innovative funding models are driving momentum for NZIPs regionally.
FREE ONLINE EVENT
21 October 2025
2pm (AEDT)
Panel session with Q&A
Hear from Climateworks experts Ben Khuat, Egi Giwangkara and Hugh Sheehan and host Trang Nguyen as they share insights into the unique pathways, challenges and opportunities for NZIPs.
This session will deepen your understanding of how NZIPs can deliver both climate and economic outcomes – and why collaboration is key to scaling their impact.
PANELLISTS
Ben Khuat
Policy Manager, Vietnam
Ben is a Policy Manager with Climateworks Centre and leads the organisation’s policy engagement with Vietnamese stakeholders, advancing Vietnam’s net zero goals and fostering Australia–Vietnam collaboration on decarbonisation. He also contributes to Southeast Asia project development. Previously, Ben spent over a decade at Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, where he led capital market regulation and macroeconomic policy advisory. A Fulbright scholar, he holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School, an MBA from RMIT and a Bachelor of Business from Monash University.
Egi Giwangkara
Project Impact Manager – Energy and Industry
Egi is a Project Impact Manager in Climateworks Centre’s Indonesian team, leading energy transformation and industrial decarbonisation programs across Indonesia and the region. He drives impactful initiatives, identifies strategic opportunities, and advises stakeholders toward a net zero economy. Previously, he managed energy programs at the Institute for Essential Services Reform and contributed to climate projects with UNDP, USAID and GIZ. Egi holds a Master in Energy, Sustainability and Environment from the University of Auckland and a Bachelor in Applied Climatology from IPB.
Hugh Sheehan
Program Impact Manager
Hugh Sheehan is a Program Impact Manager at Climateworks Centre, bringing a background of engineering consulting and emissions reduction strategy to the role. He has advised governments, universities and corporates across sectors including industrials, utilities and primary production. Hugh’s work spans from advising on emissions reduction targets and policy to piloting solar-hydrogen systems and supporting emerging green industries. Previously at Deloitte and Jacobs, he holds degrees in mechanical engineering and finance.
HOST
Trang Nguyen
Head of International Programs and Engagement
Trang leads climate initiatives at Climateworks, drawing on experience from the Victorian government and six years with the UK government, where she worked on energy transition, green finance and climate strategy across Southeast Asia. She is also a non-executive director at Asian Australians for Climate Solutions. Trang has held roles at KPMG, ANZ and GIZ. She holds a Master’s in Banking and Finance from the University of Nottingham and completed executive education at Harvard Kennedy School.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.