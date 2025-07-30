Spa26 Now Offers Aveli Treatment: Innovative Solution for Cellulite

Spa26 introduces Aveli, the FDA-cleared, single-session treatment designed to target cellulite at its source with unmatched precision.

With Aveli, we’re finally able to treat cellulite at its root, safely, effectively, and in just one session. It’s a game-changer in aesthetic medicine.” — Dr. Sheila Nazarian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spa26, the premier Beverly Hills medical spa founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, is proud to announce the addition of Aveli cellulite treatment to its suite of advanced aesthetic services. This groundbreaking procedure offers a transformative solution to one of the most persistent cosmetic concerns: cellulite.Aveli treatment is the first of its kind, offering a minimally invasive approach to cellulite therapy. Unlike most cellulite treatment procedures, which are either surface-focused or energy-based, Aveli goes under the skin to break the fibrous bands (septa) responsible for skin dimpling. It is FDA-cleared and is able to provide results after one session only.What Makes Aveli Different?While cellulite affects nearly 90% of women post-puberty, effective treatment has remained elusive. Most options like creams, massages, and lasers offer temporary relief at best because they fail to address the underlying structure of cellulite. That’s where Aveli sets a new standard.This begets the question: What is Aveli cellulite treatment Performed under local anesthesia, the Aveli procedure uses a handheld, light-guided device equipped with a retractable blade. This allows providers to locate and sever the exact septa bands responsible for skin dimpling. The device even confirms each band has been fully released in real time, ensuring consistent and precise outcomes.Aveli has undergone extensive clinical evaluation and has been shown to provide results that last at least 12 months, and often much longer. A study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal reported significant and sustained improvement in cellulite appearance following a single treatment. Since the device's introduction in 2019, many providers have reported no recurrence in their patients.This single-session efficacy offers a clear advantage over alternative treatments that require multiple appointments and ongoing maintenance without delivering consistent results. Aveli cellulite costs around $2,500-$7,000.Minimal Downtime, Maximum ConvenienceThe Aveli procedure typically takes about one hour and involves minimal recovery time. Most patients experience only mild bruising and discomfort, returning to their usual activities within a few days. Compared to more invasive procedures or energy-based therapies, Aveli’s targeted approach significantly reduces side effects while maximizing comfort.This makes it an ideal option for active individuals and professionals who want meaningful results without disrupting their routine.Ideal Candidates and Consultation ProcessAveli is recommended for women with moderate to severe cellulite on the buttocks and thighs. Ideal candidates are those seeking a long-term, definitive solution rather than temporary improvement. Spa26 patients undergo a detailed consultation to determine whether Aveli is appropriate for their needs, followed by a personalized treatment plan tailored to their body and goals.Why Spa26?The integration of Aveli at Spa26 reflects the clinic’s ongoing commitment to offering cutting-edge, evidence-backed treatments. Founded by Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a graduate of Columbia University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and a plastic surgery residency alumnus of USC, Spa26 has long been recognized as a leader in medical aesthetics.With two board-certified physicians on-site, including both a plastic surgeon and a facial plastic surgeon, Spa26 maintains a high standard of safety and care. The facility houses over 30 medical devices and offers a curated range of services from injectables to body contouring.Transparent Pricing, Lasting ValueThe Aveli cellulite cost typically ranges between $2,500 and $7,500, depending on the treatment area and the number of dimples addressed. While this price point may appear premium, it is often more cost-effective than undergoing multiple rounds of other therapies that deliver short-lived improvements.Patients receive the benefit of long-term results in one treatment, saving both time and money in the long run.A Milestone in Cellulite CareSpa26’s introduction of Aveli not only redefines how cellulite is treated but also reinforces its role at the forefront of aesthetic innovation. As featured on Netflix’s Skin Decision: Before and After and media outlets such as E! News and The Doctors, Dr. Nazarian continues to bring world-class expertise to every treatment offered.For women tired of ineffective cellulite treatments, Aveli offers a science-backed, single-session breakthrough. And with Spa26’s meticulous care and clinical expertise, it becomes more of a transformation than a treatment.About Spa26Spa26 is a premier Beverly Hills medical spa founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian. Offering services such as injectables, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, and more, Spa26 blends cutting-edge technology with expert medical care. The clinic is home to two board-certified physicians and over 30 advanced devices. Learn more at spa26.com or call (424) 544-3362

