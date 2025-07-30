Celestial Voyage by Dun Ada Zhang Wins Silver in A' Jewelry Design Awards

Celestial Voyage

Innovative Spinning Ring Design Recognized for Excellence in Craftsmanship and Sustainability

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Celestial Voyage by Dun Ada Zhang as a Silver winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and creativity demonstrated in the award-winning spinning ring design. The A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence within the industry, celebrating designs that push boundaries and inspire future trends.The Celestial Voyage Ring holds significant relevance for both the jewelry industry and potential customers. Its unique spinning feature and sustainable use of lab-grown diamonds align with the growing demand for interactive and eco-conscious jewelry. By showcasing the potential of innovative design and responsible sourcing, this award-winning piece sets a new standard for the industry, encouraging a focus on creativity, functionality, and environmental stewardship.What sets the Celestial Voyage Ring apart is its mesmerizing spinning bracket, adorned with a brilliant lab-grown diamond and natural ruby, symbolizing the orbit of celestial bodies. The band features a vibrant array of natural blue sapphires, echoing the star clusters and planets in the universe. This harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and natural beauty results in a captivating and interactive piece that invites the wearer to engage with its playful and elegant design.The recognition bestowed upon the Celestial Voyage Ring by the A' Jewelry Design Awards serves as a catalyst for future innovation and exploration within Dun Ada Zhang's brand. This achievement reinforces the designer's commitment to pushing creative boundaries while prioritizing sustainability and craftsmanship. The award not only validates the talent and dedication of the designer but also inspires the entire team to continue their pursuit of excellence, ensuring that each subsequent creation embodies the same level of artistry and environmental consciousness.Interested parties may learn more about the Celestial Voyage Ring and its designer, Dun Ada Zhang, by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Dun Ada ZhangDun Ada Zhang is a passionate jewelry designer from Singapore, inspired by the themes of acceptance and adaptation. Since 2019, her creations embody resilience, simplicity, and boldness, reflecting life's challenges and the journey towards maturity. A graduate of JDMIS with a diploma in Fine Jewelry and a Bachelor in Business Studies from CSU, she blends artistry with business acumen. Her pieces not only adorn but tell profound stories, fostering emotional connections. Ada contributes to society by promoting self-expression through her unique jewelry, making each design a symbol of personal growth and understanding.About Royada JewelleryWelcome to Royada Jewelry, your premier destination for exquisite fine jewelry. Founded in May 2020 by designer Ada Zhang in Singapore, we are a passionate team of young graduates and award-winning artisans. Our collections seamlessly blend tradition and modernity, showcasing minimalism alongside the opulence of precious metals and stones. Inspired by the mantra "Acceptance and adaptation to create Harmony for Blissfulness to follow," each piece embodies timeless elegance and individuality. At Royada, we celebrate high-quality gemstones and natural diamonds, helping you express your essence with jewelry that lasts a lifetime. Discover the perfect embodiment of your story with us.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes exceptional jewelry designs that demonstrate innovation, craftsmanship, and a positive impact on the industry. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jurors evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria such as concept originality, technical execution, material selection, wearability, and sustainability. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that raise industry standards, inspire emotional connections, and contribute to the advancement of jewelry design as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from designers, brands, and companies worldwide. The competition's mission is to create a better world through the power of exceptional design by motivating the development of innovative, beneficial products and projects. A' Design Award laureates are selected by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists who evaluate entries based on stringent criteria. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of creativity and advancement, driving the industry forward.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://jewelry-design-award.com

