BeEzrat HaShem Inc. Achieves Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency
BeEzrat HaShem Inc. has become part of the 1% of nearly 2 million nonprofits that have achieved this highest level transparency and accountability.
Elite Recognition Places Torah Education Nonprofit Among Top 1% of Organizations Nationwide
BeEzrat HaShem Inc. has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Seal of Transparency by Guidestar.org (Candid), joining just 24,325 nonprofits—only 1% of nearly 2 million organizations—that have achieved this highest level of recognition for exceptional transparency and accountability.
"This recognition validates our commitment to operating with the highest standards of stewardship," said Rabbi Yaron Reuven, Founder. "When donors trust us to spread Torah knowledge and do chesed, we have an obligation to demonstrate exactly how every dollar creates impact."
Exceptional Impact Per Dollar
While not the largest nonprofit by budget, BeEzrat HaShem Inc.'s cost-effectiveness is remarkable. The organization maximizes donor contributions to reach thousands worldwide through:
• Multiple YouTube and other social channels providing Torah education content in 15 languages
• The innovative AI Rabbi app (www.airabbi.org) offering personalized Torah guidance
• Educational book publishing and massive distribution
• Digital outreach programs connecting people with authentic Jewish learning
The detailed financial information available on the organization's Guidestar profile demonstrates this commitment to transparency and efficient operations.
Support Our Mission
To help expand these life-changing Torah education programs, donate at www.BeEzratHaShem.org/donate
BUILD WITH US (Who Is BeEzrat HaShem Inc)
