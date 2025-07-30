BeEzrat HaShem Inc. Achieves Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency

BeEzrat HaShem Inc Logo Candid Guidestar Platinum Transparency Seal

BeEzrat HaShem Inc. has become part of the 1% of nearly 2 million nonprofits that have achieved this highest level transparency and accountability.

When donors trust us to spread Torah knowledge and do chesed, we have an obligation to demonstrate exactly how every dollar creates impact.” — Rabbi Yaron Reuven

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeEzrat HaShem Inc. Achieves Guidestar Platinum Seal of TransparencyElite Recognition Places Torah Education Nonprofit Among Top 1% of Organizations NationwideBeEzrat HaShem Inc. has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Seal of Transparency by Guidestar.org (Candid), joining just 24,325 nonprofits—only 1% of nearly 2 million organizations—that have achieved this highest level of recognition for exceptional transparency and accountability."This recognition validates our commitment to operating with the highest standards of stewardship," said Rabbi Yaron Reuven , Founder. "When donors trust us to spread Torah knowledge and do chesed, we have an obligation to demonstrate exactly how every dollar creates impact."Exceptional Impact Per DollarWhile not the largest nonprofit by budget, BeEzrat HaShem Inc.'s cost-effectiveness is remarkable. The organization maximizes donor contributions to reach thousands worldwide through:• Multiple YouTube and other social channels providing Torah education content in 15 languages• The innovative AI Rabbi app www.airabbi.org ) offering personalized Torah guidance• Educational book publishing and massive distribution• Digital outreach programs connecting people with authentic Jewish learningThe detailed financial information available on the organization's Guidestar profile demonstrates this commitment to transparency and efficient operations.Support Our MissionTo help expand these life-changing Torah education programs, donate at www.BeEzratHaShem.org/donate ________________________________________For more information:info@BeEzratHaShem.org

BUILD WITH US (Who Is BeEzrat HaShem Inc)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.