Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market to Reach USD 33.2 Bn by 2035, Growing Demand for Warehouse Optimization

Rising need for warehouse automation and space optimization to drive ASRS market growth at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2035, reaching USD 33.2 billion.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automated storage and retrieval systems market is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 33.2 billion by 2035, up from USD 12.3 billion in 2024. This growth reflects a robust CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising pressures to improve operational efficiency, manage space constraints, and reduce labor costs across logistics and manufacturing sectors.The increasing adoption of ASRS is attributed to the rapid expansion of e-commerce, rising throughput requirements, and the growing demand for cold-chain and high-density storage solutions. ASRS systems are revolutionizing warehouse management by offering faster, more accurate inventory control, enhanced order fulfillment speed, and seamless integration with modern software and automation platforms.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1869 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market is expected to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2035, up from USD 12.3 billion in 2024.2. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2025 and 2035.3. Increased pressure to optimize warehouse operations is a key growth driver.4. Rising space constraints in urban areas are fueling demand for compact and efficient storage solutions.5. Growing need to reduce labor costs is accelerating automation adoption in warehousing.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems MarketProminent players in the market are Daifuku Co., Dematic (KION Group AG), SSI Schaefer Group, Murata Machinery, Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog Holding AG, among others.Key Drivers of GrowthASRS solutions are increasingly being adopted across industries as companies strive to meet faster order fulfillment demands, enhance inventory accuracy, and optimize their existing storage capacity. The explosive growth of e-commerce, expansion of cold chain logistics, and the emergence of high-throughput fulfillment centers have made ASRS systems a vital component of modern warehousing.These systems offer real-time inventory visibility, reduced picking errors, and seamless integration with warehouse management and enterprise systems, allowing companies to streamline operations and scale with demand. As labor availability and costs continue to pose operational challenges, automated systems are offering a viable, long-term solution for efficiency and resilience.System Type InsightsAmong the various ASRS technologies available, shuttle- and bot-based systems are expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to their scalability, modular design, and suitability for high-speed operations. Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) are also gaining popularity in facilities with limited floor space but ample vertical height. Other widely used types include unit-load and mini-load ASRS for large and medium-sized goods, as well as horizontal and vertical carousels and micro-load stockers designed for high-density storage of small items. Each of these system types addresses specific storage and retrieval needs depending on industry use case, warehouse size, and operational goals.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1869 Industry ApplicationsASRS technologies are being widely deployed across a variety of industries including automotive, food and beverage, electronics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and retail. In the automotive industry, these systems support the efficient handling of bulky parts and just-in-time assembly requirements. Food and beverage companies use ASRS to maintain safety, cleanliness, and traceability in temperature-sensitive environments.In healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automated systems ensure precision and security in inventory management. Meanwhile, retail and e-commerce sectors are driving significant ASRS adoption to fulfill high volumes of online orders with speed and accuracy.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market is segmented based on type, category, industry, technology, payload capacity, and region. By type, the market includes unit-load AS/RS, mini-load AS/RS, vertical lift modules (VLMs), horizontal carousels, vertical carousels, shuttle- and bot-based AS/RS, and micro-load (stocker) systems.Based on category, ASRS is divided into standalone and integrated systems. In terms of industry, it serves automotive, food and beverage, electrical and electronics, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and other sectors. Technological segmentation comprises semi-automated systems, fully automated systems, hybrid ASRS, and AI & vision-enabled systems. The market is also categorized by payload capacity into light-duty (≤ 50 kg), medium-duty (51–500 kg), and heavy-duty (> 500 kg) systems. Geographically, the market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global automated material handling equipment market is projected to increase from USD 48.5 billion in 2025 to USD 95.4 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rising automation across industries such as e-commerce, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, as companies seek greater efficiency, accuracy, and safety.The global industrial racking system market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,521 million in 2024. The global industrial racking system market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,521 million in 2024. Projections indicate a steady expansion with a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. Anticipated growth is set to propel the market to an impressive size of US$ 21,591.3 million by 2034. 